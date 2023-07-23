Movers & Shakers: James Monette hired at MutualOne Bank to lead branch offices

James Monette was recently hired at MutualOne Bank as vice president and director of retail lending.

He is responsible for overseeing and directing the bank’s retail branch offices, ensuring quality customer service is provided to all visitors and compliance policies and regulations are maintained. He will also develop and implement and establish tactical plans and objectives for several retail channels.

Monette

The bank has two full-service offices in Framingham and a third in Natick, as well as a commercial loan center in Framingham and a residential loan center in Natick.

Before joining MutualOne Bank, Monette was assistant vice president, area manager at Workers Credit Union.

He holds a master of business administration from Assumption College, and a bachelor's degree in communications from Fitchburg State College.

######

Mirick O'Connell, a law firm with offices in Boston, Worcester and Westborough, recently made three recent hires:

Laura A. daRosa is an associate in the firm’s Family Law and Divorce Group.

Her practice is focused on matters involving divorce, custody, paternity, contempt, medications, guardianships and conservatorships. DaRosa regularly appears before local probate and family courts representing clients in contested and uncontested matters for: motion hearings, pre-trial conferences, restraining orders, evidentiary hearings and trials. She also focuses on fiduciary work including appointments and representation of guardians, conservators and personal representatives.

daRosa

DaRosa, who is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and New York was previously a senior associate with Cohen Cleary, P.C. in Taunton and a contract attorney with GotChew, LLC, in New Bedford.

Jennifer Z. Flanagan has joined the firm as a partner in the Trusts and Estates Group.

Her practice covers all facets of trusts and estates law, including estate planning, estate administration, trusts administration, taxation and fiduciary advising. She works closely with clients to provide them comprehensive and highly personalized plans that minimize taxes and effectively carry out clients’ wishes. She also assists with carrying out philanthropic goals, providing for family members with special needs, and helping them preserve their assets.

Flanagan

Flanagan was previously a partner at Vacovec, Mayotte & Singer in Newton.

She earned her J.D. from Boston College Law School and holds a master of laws in taxation from Boston University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross.

Zachary B. Luczyk has joined the firm as an associate in the Business Group.

He brings experience providing general business and corporate counsel to local, regional and national corporations, partnerships and limited liability companies. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, business formation, ownership transitions, strategic transactions, corporate governance, general corporate and business matters and licensure.

Luczyk

Luczyk was previously an attorney with Lawson & Weitzen, LLP in Boston and a legal intern at Voyager Therapeutics in Cambridge.

He holds a J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a bachelor's degree Sacred Heart University.

######

Jennifer Cote was recently named chief financial officer and treasurer at Harvard Bioscience Inc., a Holliston-based developer of a broad range of solutions for the life science industry.

She brings extensive experience in such areas as global financial and operational leadership, corporate strategy, accounting and internal controls, and fiscal management.

Cote joined the company as vice president of global finance in May 2022 and had served as interim CFO and Treasurer since January.

She previously held various roles with increasing responsibility at Bose Corp., a Framingham-based supplier of speakers, headphones, electronics and other related products.

A certified public accountant and chartered global management accountant, Cote holds a bachelor of science in accountancy from Villanova University.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: MutualOne Bank hires James Monette to lead branch offices