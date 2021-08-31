U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.85
    -5.94 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,350.62
    -49.22 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,230.89
    -35.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,265.25
    -0.74 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.55
    -0.66 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.30
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2790
    -0.0060 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6130
    -0.2720 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,541.38
    -313.52 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.63
    +22.04 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,110.10
    -37.91 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

All The Right Moves

·9 min read

Flexsteel Charts a Winning Course in an Industry Battered by Supply Chain Disruption

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional wisdom in the furniture business holds that anytime executives from another industry assume the reins of a traditional furniture company, it rarely ends well. In light of the company's recently reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results, the executive team at Flexsteel is proving an exception to the rule.

The Arlo group, part of Flexsteel&#x002019;s South Haven collection, is produced in Juarez, Mexico
The Arlo group, part of Flexsteel’s South Haven collection, is produced in Juarez, Mexico

"Our inventory ended fiscal 2021 at $161 million, of which $62 million is in-transit to our distribution centers."

It would be an understatement to say that when Jerry Dittmer, a veteran of the office furniture business, was named president and chief executive officer of Flexsteel Industries in late 2018, the general feeling among independent furniture dealers across the country was one of concern. "I was very skeptical when we first met, as were many of the retailers I talk to, because we've all been down this road before," remembers Tom Balistreri, owner, and vice president of merchandising at four-store Colder's Furniture and Appliance, a long-time Flexsteel dealer based in the Milwaukee area.

"The furniture industry is unique and consumer-centric," Balistreri posits, and the office products business is not consumer-facing. So, I was worried," the retailer explains. He had good reason. "We'd been doing business with Flexsteel for almost 40 years at that point, and it was a very important brand for us at the upper-end of our quality assortment."

At the time, Flexsteel—long an industry leader known as a good, Mid-Western company with strong values and a family atmosphere—was clearly floundering. "They were a legacy company," the retailer describes. "Over the years, they promoted a lot from within, so the corporate culture was 'well, this is how we do things.' They weren't very progressive, and they weren't fresh in terms of product. Plus, they were having issues with their backend, caused by the implementation of an ERP system that was a disaster, and was costing everyone sales. Business was slowing and we needed them to get it right."

The good news, according to Balistreri, was that from the jump, "Jerry was decisive. He started bringing in very intelligent, energetic people who were very progressive and very good listeners who really wanted to hear what we were doing and what we needed. Some people talk a lot and tell you, 'we're going to do this, and we're going to that,' and they never really do anything. But it was clear from the beginning that Jerry and his team were doing the things they said they were going to do."

Back to Basics

Among Dittmer's first orders of business "was to get Flexsteel out of hospitality and contract—a low-margin industry that was costing them money, resources, and factory production time—in order to focus all their efforts on the wholesale furniture side. I think that was a great first step, because it was a major distraction," Balistreri says.

Certainly, when the pandemic hit in the Spring of 2020 and leisure travel all but came to a standstill, that initial move proved more prescient than anyone could have imagined. And as consumers reprioritized disposable income to focus on improving their living spaces, the stars began to align for a record-breaking year.

As it happens, in the months leading up to the pandemic, Flexsteel had not only been quietly seeking economies and making strategic changes in the way the company's goods were produced, they were also laying the groundwork for augmented capacity—adding a third North American factory based in Juarez, Mexico that helped them to mitigate the growing logjam overseas. According to Sharad Mathur, vice president of marketing at Flexsteel, the Juarez factory is now fully operational and ramping up production ever more quickly as poly foam availability improves.

While many independent retailers have always looked to Flexsteel for its special-order capabilities, gallery dealer Ty Hoffard at Marchant Home Furnishings in Grandview, WA, says the ability to produce in-line goods domestically was particularly helpful in servicing his customers as the industry's supply chain woes increased. "They made it a point to help us out with domestically produced product that could ship quicker."

In another effort to further diversify its sourcing in the Western hemisphere, Dittmer notes, "we recently entered into an agreement to secure a fourth leased building in Mexico to further expand manufacturing. Construction for the new 507,800-square-foot facility in Mexacali is beginning immediately and we hope to take possession by June 2022."

"The additional North American production in Mexico has really benefitted our relationship with them," comments Will Harris, president of Darvin Furniture & Mattress, one of the country's Top 100 furniture retailers based in Orland Park, IL. "Most of their overseas production is done in China, which has had less of a logjam than some of the other Asian ports. While manufacturing in China might have been considered a negative at one point, now that the pandemic is starting to effect other countries like Vietnam, it's become a positive."

Paying the Price

"In the beginning, they made some mistakes with their partners in China and Vietnam, and like every other company in the industry, they had production issues for a time," Balistreri says, "but they cleaned all that up."

Indeed, unlike many other manufacturers that put production on hold in the Pan Asian countries as container prices began to climb, "Flexsteel chose to pay the increasing premiums and keep product coming," Darvin's Harris says.

That decision has paid off in increased market share. "We've heard a similar refrain again and again from dealers who say, 'Oh, you have this product in stock? We're giving you prime placement and it's coming right up to the front of our showroom," Mathur relates. "We've gained a lot of floor slots because retailers are so starved for available inventory. They just keep asking us for more."

"Our inventory position relative to our competition was a clear advantage in fiscal 2021, and we intend to maintain that strength," Dittmer comments. "We've remained aggressive with purchasing and our inventory ended fiscal 2021 at $161 million, of which $62 million is in-transit to our distribution centers."

"They've kept their commitments to keep goods flowing, and they continue to pay the price for the containers," Balistreri says. "It's going to take quite awhile to get the backlog squared away from a logistics standpoint, but throughout this whole time, they've consistently made good decisions."

Darvin's Harris concurs. "They are good planners and users of technology for sure, and they have good forecasting models, which means that in the second half of the pandemic their manufacturing capability has remained almost normal." While others hesitated or tried to wait out the disruption, Flexsteel also began pricing its backlog almost from the get-go. "They adjusted prices in as fair and transparent a way as possible," he says.

"We took pricing actions immediately, connecting with our retailers and telling them what was happening, and as a result, because we took the steps necessary to mitigate the entire process, they were whole and we were whole," Mathur reports.

Notes Marchant's Hoffard, "as annoying as it was to be making new price tags every couple of weeks for a time there, we didn't ever have to worry about Flexsteel's prices being accurate. That transparency was nice. Flexsteel stayed on top of it and that meant we could stay on top of it."

Let the Good Times Roll

Of course, the container shortage was not the only transportation issue that Flexsteel had to contend with. Though the company had used its own fleet of trucks for years, Mathur says that one of the most important moves the company has made was to partner with Ruan on a transportation integration system to streamline its logistics. "We wanted a stronger and more robust Flexsteel logistics arm in place," Mathur says.

"We used to have only our own delivery system, but we had a limited number of trucks, and there was only so much we could do. Ruan has afforded us countrywide coverage while staying connected to our integrated backend systems. Overall, we've been able to expand our entire transportation footprint. This means we are able to get all of our stocked product to customers within 15 days. If it's in stock, we deliver."

Beyond the company's moves to increase the availability of in-stock product, Balistreri and the others have been impressed on the special-order side as well. "We're still seeing customers special ordering product who are willing to wait for quality product. And thanks to their forecasting systems, Flexsteel has been pretty accurate about when that product will arrive, which enables us to give good information to our customers."

Add to all this the recently announced addition of a new distribution center in Pennsylvania that will enable the company to better service customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region. "The new DC positions us to handle increased inventory levels to support our growth," Mathur says.

That's cause for optimism among the dealers. "In all the years we've doing business with Flexsteel, we've rarely had a year that we haven't grown," Balistreri says. "Thanks to all the positive moves they've made we've been up double-digits throughout the supply chain disruption, and we've already shipped in the first six months of this year what we shipped in Flexsteel product the entirety of last year."

"The two most relevant things right now are reliability and product mix," says Harris. "Flexsteel is a uniquely good value for quality product and their new rollouts and additions have been very positive. Our history with them goes back four generations, so in our case, it's one established company working with another, both of which have family roots. Ultimately, our people are what make Darvin great, and it's the same for Flexsteel. Really, as stories go in the furniture business, this one has been refreshing."

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and production of quality residential furniture and serves as the parent company to the Flexsteel and Homestyles brands. While the organization has been in business for more than 125 years, our commitment to comfort and craftsmanship has remained unchanged with furniture that&#x002019;s built for life and designed for living. To learn more about how you can live your lifestyle, visit https://www.flexsteel.com. (PRNewsfoto/Flexsteel Industries, Inc.)
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design and production of quality residential furniture and serves as the parent company to the Flexsteel and Homestyles brands. While the organization has been in business for more than 125 years, our commitment to comfort and craftsmanship has remained unchanged with furniture that’s built for life and designed for living. To learn more about how you can live your lifestyle, visit https://www.flexsteel.com. (PRNewsfoto/Flexsteel Industries, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-the-right-moves-301365655.html

SOURCE Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • China Threatens to Ban E-Commerce Companies That Flout IP Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to tighten oversight of e-commerce companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinduoduo Inc., including by holding them accountable for intellectual property violations.E-commerce platforms will be restricted from online business operations or even have their licenses revoked if they fail to deal with serious violations of IP rights by vendors on their platforms, according to a draft revision of the country’s e-commerce law posted by the State Administration for Mar

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett turns 91, but isn’t slowing down anytime soon

    Yahoo Finance editor-in-chief Andy Serwer joins Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi to discuss Warren Buffett’s 91st Birthday, his possible replacement as CEO for Berkshire after he decides to step down, and some of Buffett’s most notable achievements in his life that have helped to differentiate his legacy from other CEOs.

  • How to Retire With $1 Million

    Saving for retirement is an important part of financial planning for most Americans. With pensions no longer in widespread use and Social Security simply not enough to cover retiree expenses, it’s up to individuals to put aside money for their … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • High Pay for Covid-19 Nurses Leads to Shortages at Some Hospitals

    Covid-19 has altered the labor market for nurses. Thousands quit staff jobs for stints as travel nurses making two or three times their previous pay, leaving many small and not-for-profit hospitals struggling to compete.

  • Scam Callers Still Dialing for Dollars

    A new technology designed to stem robocallers might not do much to cut down on volume.

  • CH Robinson Announces Drayage Congestion Surcharges

    Freight broker C.H. Robinson said it would begin levying drayage surcharges in September due to worsening congestion at U.S. ports. "As you are aware, the past year has brought about unprecedented challenges for the transportation industry. Recently, it has reached a breaking point," a Thursday client advisory read." As a result, international drayage carriers servicing several ports/ramps through the U.S. have implemented congestion/peak season surcharges." Beginning Wednesday, a surcharge of $

  • Designer Brands Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021, compared to the three months ended August 1, 2020.

  • Oil futures edge lower as refineries struggle to reopen after Hurricane Ida

    Oil futures trade lower Tuesday, with Gulf Coast refineries struggling to resume operations after being knocked offline by Hurricane Ida.

  • FTC to investigate retail gas market for ‘collusive’ schemes to raise prices

    Federal Trade Commissioner Lina Khan said in a letter to Brian Deese, director of President Joe Biden's National Economic Council, that lax oversight of mergers in the oil and gas industry may have created "conditions ripe for price coordination and other collusive practices."

  • Top Small-Cap Stocks for September 2021

    These are the small-cap stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Organizations Take the Long View on Labor Shortage

    Virtual job fairs, partnerships with schools and full benefit packages are some of the means companies are using to entice workers.

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • The Valens Company to Acquire Leading, Premium Craft Licensed Producer, Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp.

    The Valens Company Inc. (TSX: VLNS) (OTCQX: VLNCF) (the "Company," "The Valens Company" or "Valens") and Citizen Stash Cannabis Corp. ("Citizen Stash") (formerly Experion Holdings Ltd) (TSXV: CSC) (OTCQB: EXPFF) (FRANKFURT: MB31) are pleased to announce they have entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Valens will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Citizen Stash Common Shares") of Citizen Stash by way of a court-approved plan of arrang

  • Beyond Meat gets a legal win in case against former manufacturing partner

    Beyond Meat Inc. announced a legal win on Tuesday in a court case against its former manufacturing partner Don Lee Farms. On August 27, the court dismissed Don Lee Farms' claims that Beyond Meat misappropriated trade secrets and engaged in unfair competition. Those claims will not be part of the trial, slated to begin May 16, 2022. Beyond Meat partnered with Don Lee Farms between 2014 and spring 2017. Beyond Meat says it discovered "dangerous pathogens" at a Don Lee Farms Mansfield, Tex. facilit

  • Oil Prices Rise As Ida Hits But OPEC Only Sees 'Delta, Delta, Delta'

    Oil prices rose after Hurricane Ida ripped through the Gulf Coast, while a key OPEC producer suggested holding off on a production increase.

  • B&G Foods To Sell Portland Manufacturing Facility For Undisclosed Sum

    B&G Foods Inc (NYSE: BGS) has signed an agreement to sell its Portland, Maine manufacturing facility and 13.5-acre waterfront property to the Institute for Digital Engineering and Life Sciences for an undisclosed sum. The company plans to move manufacturing operations of B&M, Underwood, and other brands to third-party co-manufacturing facilities and existing B&G Foods manufacturing facilities. It expects to complete the transition during the Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022. The move is a part of B&G’s

  • Hurricane Ida Shut Oil Production. Why Oil Prices Aren’t Rising.

    Hurricane Ida knocked nearly all of the oil production in the Gulf of Mexico region. Oil prices, however, are little changed and natural gas prices are falling. There’s no doubt Ida was bad for oil production.

  • CryptoStar Corp. Executes Equipment Hosting Agreement in Alberta, Canada

    CryptoStar Corp. (TSXV: CSTR) ("CryptoStar" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency mining and data centre operator, is pleased to announce that the Company and a U.S. based company (the "Alberta Customer") have executed an equipment hosting agreement (the "Hosting Agreement") effective August 31, 2021 for 5 MW of mining capacity to be deployed in Alberta, Canada.

  • Oil edges lower as U.S. pushes OPEC to pump more

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Tuesday as OPEC and its allies geared up for a meeting on Wednesday amid calls from the United States to pump more crude, though Brent still traded well above $70 a barrel. Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Tuesday, fell 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $72.91 a barrel by 1330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.63.