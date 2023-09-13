MOVES-Goldman Sachs Asset Management hires managing directors - memo

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Asset Management has appointed Anupam Damani and Lindsay Rosner as managing directors to its fixed income and liquidity solutions business, a memo seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Damani previously was the head of international and emerging markets debt at Nuveen, the asset management arm of insurance company TIAA.

Rosner joins the Wall Street giant from investment management firm PGIM, a unit of Prudential Financial. She was a portfolio manager at PGIM's fixed income multi-sector portfolio management team.

The latest appointments come at a time when there has been lot of executive movements on Wall Street, as several financial firms are hiring top talents from their rivals in various departments.

Damani will join as a co-head alongside Nick Saunders in the emerging market debt business, while Rosner will lead the multi-sector investing division, the memo said. (Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)