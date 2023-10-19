MOVES-Gunvor's macro trading head Monkam to join U.S.-based hedge fund -source

By Laura Sanicola

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The head of macro trading at Gunvor, one of the world's largest commodities trading companies, has left to join a Houston-based hedge fund and commodity firm, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Frank Monkam, who worked in Gunvor's Geneva, Switzerland, headquarters, will start as a senior portfolio manager focusing on proprietary macro oil strategy for Antimo LLC, based out of Washington D.C., the source said.

Gunvor declined to comment, and Antimo did not reply to a request for comment.

In 2022, Gunvor achieved record full-year net profit of $2.36 billion.

Monkam worked at Gunvor for more than six years in a number of roles including structured trading and crude oil trading, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously worked at rival trade house Vitol in London, insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson in New York, and investment advisor PIMCO in California, his profile states.

Antimo is a subsidiary of Murfin Inc, whose interests include oilfield services, transportation and exploration and production companies. Antimo is a significant commodity trader in the crude oil and NGL markets and also hedges refined products, crack spreads and biofuels, according to the company website. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Sharon Singleton)