Moves for Seniors and MBK Senior Living Announce Comprehensive Partnership for Resident and Internal Logistics

·4 min read

West Coast Senior Housing Leader Latest to Offer Innovative Downsizing & Move Services

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moves for Seniors, the nationwide leader in senior moving and transition services, announced today a partnership with MBK Senior Living. The agreement provides extensive internal logistics services, as well as a full range of senior downsizing and moving services for new residents moving to any of the company's 35 communities located in the Western United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome MBK Senior Living as a new partner and we look forward to helping them reach their operating goals," said Robert J. Burg, Executive Vice President of Moves for Seniors. "This agreement will enable MBK to offer its prospective residents a consistent concierge-style experience across its portfolio. There is also the advantage of giving staff easy access to professionals who will help manage the logistics of operations; this greatly improves employee safety and lowers the cost of injury risk and lost workdays."

Revolutionizing the Move Experience

The senior housing industry is experiencing tremendous growth and rapid transformation as baby boomers and their parents look to experience an active lifestyle that leaves the burdens of home maintenance behind. Moves for Seniors was purpose-built for senior housing to provide specialized services that ease the transition. Having a single partner to provide local and long distance moving, downsizing, organizing, clean outs, move management and more enables Sales Directors to address a key barrier that seniors face when transitioning from a long-time home to a community.

"The most common feedback we hear from seniors, family members, and communities is 'We wish we knew about you earlier,'" says Chris Smith, CEO of Moves for Seniors. "As MBK's partner, we will work closely with their residents to ease the daunting process of downsizing from one home to another. We will serve as an advocate to navigate the complexities and oversee delivery of high-quality service."

Moves for Seniors is able to act as a single point of contact across MBK's portfolio through a national network of providers that represent a wide range of move- and downsizing-related services. A key requirement for all network members is senior sensitive business practices and dedication to the health and safety of clients. This is a perfect match for MBK's focus on providing value-added services and high-quality care to exceed residents' expectation.

"We are very excited about our partnership with the Moves for Seniors team," said Jeff Fischer, president of MBK Senior Living. "Meeting the needs of residents and providing families with greater peace of mind starts before they even move to an MBK community. That's why we're excited to partner with the Moves for Seniors team to offer new residents, as well as existing residents, a comprehensive solution to make the transition smooth and seamless. Moves for Seniors offers a unique combination of services, nationwide bandwidth and focus on the senior housing industry that will be of tremendous help to MBK residents and community team members."

About Moves for Seniors

Since 2007, Moves for Seniors has been leading the way in providing innovative moving and downsizing related solutions for the senior housing industry and the residents they serve. Comprehensive service offerings are tailored to create consistency and efficiency at the operator level, reduce risk and maximize occupancy at the community level, and enhance the transition experience at the resident level. Moves for Seniors is a division of Transit Systems, Inc.

About MBK Senior Living
Ranked among the Top 50 "Best Workplaces in Aging Services" by Fortune magazine, MBK Senior Living (MSL) owns and operates Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services senior living communities throughout the Western United States. Based in Irvine, CA, MBK Senior Living is a subsidiary of MBK Real Estate LLC, which is supported by the vast financial strength and global resources of its parent company, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit the company's website at mbkseniorliving.com or on Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Bob Burg
610-535-6597
330496@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moves-for-seniors-and-mbk-senior-living-announce-comprehensive-partnership-for-resident-and-internal-logistics-301488748.html

SOURCE Moves for Seniors

