U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,534.87
    -1.32 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.45
    -93.89 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,169.34
    +47.66 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.28
    +9.52 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    -0.56 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.70
    -5.20 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.26 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1650
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6740
    +0.0380 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3814
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7680
    -0.5610 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,786.30
    -1,236.12 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,535.75
    +1.10 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.10
    -29.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     
JOBS:

Weekly jobless claims reach a new pandemic-era low

Another 290,000 Americans filed new claims, lower than expected 297,000

Moves wants to reward gig workers with shares in Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Grubhub

Rebecca Bellan
·6 min read

Moves, a Toronto-based gig economy fintech startup, wants to reward gig workers with stocks from the companies for which they drive. The first version of the Moves Collective, as the startup's new service is called, launches on Thursday with Uber stocks available and then quickly offer Lyft, DoorDash and Grubhub shares, says CEO of Moves, Matt Spoke.

Moves's thesis is this: If gig workers become shareholders, they might feel more economic alignment to the platforms they work for. Furthermore, if enough workers own stocks in these companies through the Moves Collective, they might be able to form a voting bloc in the future and actually influence company decisions. Moves says it already owns a "significant and growing stake" in these companies, all of which are common shares with voting rights.

Over the past year, poor working conditions for gig economy workers have led to worker protests and attempts by states like California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York to reclassify gig workers as employees, worthy of all the basic rights that status affords, such as health care, vacation pay and paid sick leave. Companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart have fought back against the ongoing debacle in California over Prop 22 and have formed a coalition in Massachusetts to get a proposal on the November 2022 ballot that would classify gig workers as independent contractors.

"Gig workers contribute a huge amount of value to the gig economy, but they don't get any of the economic returns as a result of the value they're contributing, and that's what we're trying to solve for is effectively making them feel like they have an economic stake in the success of the companies that they work for," Matt Spoke, CEO of Moves, told TechCrunch.

Workers who are already a part of the Moves platform – which enables gig workers to track and manage their money from different companies, have access to a monthly spending account and instant business cash advances up to $1,000 – are eligible to sign up for the Collective and receive rewards in the form of stocks. Moves will give workers a series of "tasks" to complete, like refer three friends or participate in a user survey, in order to receive free stocks, or fractions of stocks, which then go into the user's own brokerage account that Moves has opened for them.

In the long run, the Moves Collective, aptly named, is meant to bring gig workers together and leverage the power in numbers to create a voice that can be used in corporate governance decisions. Moves would propose proxy material submissions at annual general shareholder meetings of the major platforms in order to ensure the interests of gig workers are heard, says Spoke.

Moves's primary business relies on interchange rates that it is accumulated every time a gig worker uses their Moves card to make a purchase, and it's that revenue which funds the shares Moves gives back to the workers.

"We're effectively trading off revenue to acquire new customers and hold on to them, if you want to think of it that way," said Spoke. "So the revenues we earn off the use of your checking account are being put back into the product to finance these rewards that are effectively denominated in stocks."

At the moment, the program is invite-only and shares are accumulated via a partnership with Bumped Financial, a stock rewards program. Spoke says Moves will also keep an eye out for Instacart's IPO to purchase stock for its platform, and is even considering supporting Amazon stock for Flex delivery people or Target stock for Shipt workers.

All of the app-based gig economy companies "suffer from the same problem," says Spoke, "which is a massively high percentage of driver and worker churn rates. Their workers just don't stick around. They either leave to go to another gig app or they leave the gig economy altogether. So these companies are spending tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars replacing workers all the time."

(See: Uber spends $250 million to incentivize drivers back to the app, which then results in crushing Q2 losses.)

Before their IPOs Uber and Lyft considered issuing stock to drivers as a mechanism to increase retention and create worker loyalty, but there are different regulatory issues that got in the way of a sincere effort on the companies' parts. In the end, the two companies decided to reward some more active drivers with a one-time cash award that gave them the option to buy stock. Uber, for example, set aside 5.4 million shares, which was 3% of total shares, of its common stock for drivers, but said it would offer those to the public if drivers didn't scoop them up.

For reference, former Uber founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, who owned 8.6% of Uber at the time of public filing, made about $5 billion on his stake, and Alphabet, which owned 5.2% of the company, took home around $3.2 billion. U.S.-based drivers at the time had the option of using cash bonuses which could be used to purchase up to $10,000 worth of company stock.

Companies that rely on the gig economy do have a harder regulatory time giving out stock options to workers. SEC Rule 701 allows companies to issue stock to employees, consultants and advisors as compensation without having to submit detailed financial records, but gig companies don't fit neatly into that current exemption. In 2018, the SEC called for comment on possible ways to expand the rule to adjust to the changing nature of work relationships. Uber responded, albeit past the deadline, but with a request that the SEC revise the rule in order to allow "partners to share in the growth of the company which could lead to enhanced earning and saving opportunities for the partner and for the generations ahead."

As the laws currently stand, if Uber or Lyft were so inclined to incentivize drivers themselves with stocks, it would encroach dangerously on employer territory. However, the company's past stance signals it might makes sense to one day outsource this kind of service.

"Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart have come together on topics like Prop 22, they're lobbying together against new regulations, and so I don't think it's inconceivable that they would see this as being generally positive for the industry," said Spoke. "Eventually I think we're going to end up wanting to find some way to share the economics with them. Fast forward a year or two years, I definitely see us talking to Uber about the tangible benefits that we are able to demonstrate and say, 'A driver that was issued Uber stock is X% more likely to stick around longer, so you should be partially participating in funding this.'"

Moves says it currently has about 10,000 users on its platform across all 50 states. The company was founded in February 2020, right before ride-hailing took a massive pandemic-sized dip, and has been in the markets since April 2021. The plan is to begin fundraising again in the first half of next year, but Spoke said Moves doesn't want to do that until it refines the unit economics in the narrative of the business and creates a use case for Moves Collective.

"It's not that Uber doesn't care about their drivers but that their drivers are not their primary stakeholder," said Spoke. "Their primary stakeholder is their consumer. They do everything they can to innovate value for the consumer side of their markets, and often the workers are sort of an afterthought."

Recommended Stories

  • If I Could Only Own 1 Healthcare Stock, This Is What It Would Be

    It's not that difficult to spread your investments out across many companies and hope for the best over a long time horizon. Another took a different route by making a bet on ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) in the hope of owning the first healthcare industry trillion-dollar market cap company. Jason Hawthorne (Novo Nordisk): Novo Nordisk is one of three large drug manufacturers that account for the majority of insulin production in the world.

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Could Another Acquisition Be on the Horizon for Tilray?

    The company's merger with Aphria closed in May, but investors shouldn't rule out another one in the near future.

  • 7 Reasons Why Novavax Is a No-Brainer Pick Over Ocugen

    Ocugen's share price has skyrocketed roughly seven times more than Novavax's has. Does that make Ocugen the smarter vaccine stock to buy right now? Here are seven reasons why Novavax stock is a no-brainer pick over Ocugen.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What's called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media Technology also is planning to launch "non-woke" entertainment programming, news

  • Why Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) has Time to Develop a Superior Product

    While a business like Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is developing, it takes substantial funds to invest and produce a model that is going to take off against the competition. That is why companies need cash reserves to fund their business while developing.

  • Are These 2 Companies Next for Short Squeezes?

    SmileDirectClub and Accelerate Diagnostics are super cheap right now, with very high short positions. Here's why the shorts might rupture.

  • These Are the 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Thursday

    The stock market looked poised to give up some ground on Thursday morning, with futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) posting a nearly 50-point decline to 15,329 as of 8 a.m. EDT. The Nasdaq has struggled somewhat recently, as the high-growth stocks that are most popular among investors right now have had their long-term prospects called into question by the specter of rising interest rates. On Thursday morning, Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) continued their winning ways, setting the stage for solid gains even in a down market.

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Suggests It's 20% Undervalued

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) by estimating the company's...

  • Could Teladoc Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) stock performance this year isn't putting a smile on its investors' faces. The shares have slipped about 30%. That's after a 138% increase last year. Teladoc's online medical visits and revenue soared in 2020 as patients opted for telehealth over in-person appointments.

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Raymond James to Acquire TriState Capital for $1.1B; Shares Drop 2.1%

    Multinational investment bank and financial services firm Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has signed an agreement to acquire Pennsylvania-based bank holding company TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (TSC) for approximately $1.1 billion. Following the announcement, shares of Raymond James lost 2.1% in extended trade on Wednesday. Based out of Florida, the company offers investment banking, asset management and financial services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Under the agreeme

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Why 3M's Facing a Challenging Quarter

    Industrial giant 3M (NYSE: MMM) will release its third-quarter earnings on Oct. 26. Unfortunately, 3M's management is unlikely to have a lot of great news for investors regarding near-term conditions, but what about the long term? The case for buying 3M rests on the idea that its substantial free cash flow (FCF) generation will give management the time and firepower to turn around some patchy performance in recent years.

  • Analyst who called bitcoin's rebound says ether could hit $10,000

    First comes a bitcoin price pop, then comes ethereum, says one analyst who's eyeing $10,000.

  • Choose the Top Dog in the Restaurant Race with Portillo’s Nasdaq IPO

    Portillo’s Inc. restaurant chain begins trading Thursday on Nasdaq (ticker: PTLO) Portillo’s is a Chicago institution known for hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and more Generates staggering avg. store volume of $8.7 million, easily topping Chipotle, Shake Shack Plans to expand to at least 600 stores from current count of 67 at 10% annual […]

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech