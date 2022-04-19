Make movie nights even better with the best TV deals on Samsung, TCL, Sony and Vizio

Whether you're on a budget or want to spend big, these TV deals can bring great new visuals to your home.

As good as your favorite TV show or movie is, it can always be shown in a more cinematic way, even at home. You can upgrade your home theater experience by shopping the best TV deals available today. Fortunately for you, we found tons of top-tier screens by Samsung, TCL, Sony and more on sale from major retailers to choose from.

Some of the best screens we've ever tested are available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and others for the best prices on the web. Even if you don't have cable, many of the TVs on sale have smart interfaces that get you immediate access to your favorite streaming services.

A solid place to start is with the 50-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV, typically listed for $1,147.99 but now on sale at Amazon for $897.99. That means you save 22% on one of our favorite TVs! Our testers appreciated the sleek design and terrific extras included with the Q80A, including the Q-Symphony feature that lets the TV sync its own speakers with a compatible Samsung soundbar and the Tizen Smart TV platform for instant access to streaming services. Features and design aside, the Q80A has quantum dot technology that offers vibrant and bright imagery.

The Samsung Q80A is one of the best TVs we've ever tried and Best Buy has it at a $200 price cut.

If you want the best of the best when it comes to TVs, look no further than the LG OLED C1. You can get a 77-inch screen at Amazon for a 29% discount from its list price of $3,799.99 down to $2,696.99. The C1 is the best TV we've ever tested, thanks to the incredible contrast and picture quality its OLED panel delivers. It also has an impressive number of features (including Dolby Vision and a 120Hz refresh rate) and a design that's sure to stand out in any room you put it in.

There's plenty more of Reviewed-approved TVs, so be sure to shop fast before the savings go off the air!

