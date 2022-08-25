U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,158.86
    +18.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,980.74
    +11.51 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,516.52
    +84.99 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,951.93
    +16.64 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.24
    -0.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +8.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    +0.19 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9962
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0690
    -0.0370 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6100
    -0.4840 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,463.36
    -253.94 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.89
    +1.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

MoviePass says 'overwhelming demand' has crashed its servers as people try joining the waitlist, days after it announced its Labor Day return

Travis Clark
·1 min read
MoviePass says 'overwhelming demand' has crashed its servers as people try joining the waitlist, days after it announced its Labor Day return
moviepass logo
The new logo for MoviePass.MoviePass

  • MoviePass is returning on Labor Day in beta form, three years after it shut down.

  • The waitlist opened Thursday morning.

  • But MoviePass said its servers crashed due to demand.

MoviePass, the embattled movie-ticketing subscription company, will relaunch on September 5, Labor Day, three years after it shut down.

But it's already facing some technical difficulties.

MoviePass tweeted on Thursday that its servers had crashed due to "overwhelming demand" after its waitlist opened at 9 am EST that day, and that people were receiving an error message.

Insider received this error message when we tried signing up.

moviepass waitlist error message
MoviePass.com

"The overwhelming demand has crashed the MoviePass site servers causing some to receive an error message while trying to join the waitlist," the company said. "The provider is working to increase capacity to meet demand. Thanks your your patience. We will give an update soon."

MoviePass announced on Monday that "being on the waitlist will be the only way to be able to sign up for the service in the foreseeable future" and that it was first come, first served.

Insider first reported that last year MoviePass cofounder Stacy Spikes had bought back the company from its parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics after it went bankrupt.

MoviePass skyrocketed in popularity in 2018 after it lowered its monthly subscription price to $10, amassing 3 million subscribers. But it wasn't sustainable. After burning through millions of dollars, MoviePass shut down in September 2019 and Helios and Matheson filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • IRS conducting 'comprehensive review of existing safety and security measures' amid threats to employees

    The Internal Revenue Service said it is conducting a comprehensive review of its security systems amid recent threats against IRS employees. "This includes conducting risk assessments based on data-driven decisions given the current environment and monitoring perimeter security, designations of restricted areas, exterior lighting, security around entrances to our facilities and other various protections," IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig wrote to employees and obtained by ABC News.

  • 7 Fastest Ways To Save $20K, According To Experts

    When it comes to saving $20,000, it's unlikely that one financial move is going to help you achieve that goal in a short amount of time. For instance, you could finally work up the courage to ask your...

  • Hot French summer forces early champagne harvest

    STORY: Champagne grape pickers have had to start the harvest earlier this year.A hot, dry summer is forcing the makers of the French sparkling wine to rethink how they make the coveted bubbly.High temperatures and the worst drought on record have caused massive wildfires and led to restrictions on water usage across France. But they also boosted grape maturity.An August harvest, rather than in early September last year, used to be a rare event in Champagne, according to Charles Philipponnat, president of the family-owned Philipponnat Champagne winery.Not anymore.“Global warming is having an effect. It’s quite clear now. And the starting date of our harvest is statistically quite significant. And not only for our grapes. Also in other vineyards, and also of course, with other agricultural produce."On the steep hillside where the precious Pinot grape grows, pickers hired for the short harvesting season are working in temperatures well above 30 degrees Celsius - that's 86 degrees Fahrenheit. It is important to pick the grapes before they become over-ripe and supercharged with sugar."What’s coming now is possibly over-ripe grapes, possibly too dry summer seasons that will cause other problems, that we’ll need to adapt to."Frost and mildew fungus attacked ravaged vineyards in 2021, something dry and hot weather helped prevent this year. Champagne fans will be relieved to hear that producers across France are expecting this year's harvest to yield a good quality vintage when it makes its way to market.

  • Ford Loses $1.7 Billion Lawsuit Over Fatal F-250 Rollover

    The automaker is appealing the verdict…

  • ‘Virgin River’ Author’s Follow-Up ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Unveils First-Look Photos (EXCLUSIVE)

    As “Virgin River” Season 4 launched on July 18 to become Netflix’s No. 1 most watched TV series in the world, its producer, Vancouver’s Reel World Management and literary source, New York Times best selling novelist Robyn Carr, are re-teaming, to launch another big bold broad global audience play, “Sullivan’s Crossing,” This time they partner with Canada’s […]

  • The six-inch Black Hornet ‘microdrones’ that can enter Russian buildings

    Britain is to supply Ukraine with hundreds of “microdrones” so small they can fly within feet of Russian soldiers and enter buildings to spy on their positions.

  • Mexico Central Bank Debates Whether to ‘Decouple’ From US Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank board is debating how closely to follow US interest rate rises, as members grapple with slowing growth and the fastest inflation in two decades. Most Read from BloombergA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s Lowest Fertility RateGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pe

  • Flood threat from Thursday's Southeast soaker stretches from Louisiana to Georgia

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move across Georgia and toward the Carolinas on Thursday as scattered thunderstorms also linger along the Gulf Coast.

  • Bitcoin Depot to go public via SPAC in $885 million deal

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss news a crypto ATM firm Bitcoin Depot will go public via SPAC.&nbsp;

  • Treasure Coast fishing: Tarpon continue to lead catches as they wait for the mullet run

    Tarpon are everywhere and did some PSL anglers find a palometa honey hole?

  • Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman health after 'crudites' flub

    Dr. Mehmet Oz is taking a sharper tone in attacking the health of Democrat John Fetterman in their Pennsylvania Senate race, with the celebrity heart surgeon's campaign saying that if the state's lieutenant governor "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” The increasingly pointed and personal barbs come as Oz is trailing Fetterman in polls in the November matchup that could help decide Senate control. Fetterman's latest high-profile trolling of Oz on social media has focused on Oz's effort to spotlight the country's high inflation by shopping for “crudités” — raw vegetables cut up and served as an hors d’oeuvre — in a state with cities that pride themselves on cheesesteaks and pierogies, potato-filled dumplings.

  • Buy Pinterest, not Twitter — seven reasons why the company will outperform

    There’s an economic downturn, and advertisers cut back when growth weakens. Next, Apple’s (AAPL) privacy initiatives make it harder to target ads using intelligence gathered by tracking people. Two popular, discounted names at this level are Pinterest (PINS) and Twitter (TWTR) Here, I say buy Pinterest in the weakness, and not Twitter.

  • FanDuel becomes first sports gambling company to launch own broadcast network

    FanDuel is launching a first-of-its-kind nationally distributed television network, FanDuel TV, the company announced on Thursday.

  • Twitter lawyers claim Elon Musk still has yet to make case for bot account data relevancy

    Legal reporter Alexis Keenan details the latest out of Twitter's lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and how legal representatives are framing the relevancy of the platform's bot user data.

  • Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years

    Chris Stirewalt claims that Fox News viewers weren't ready to hear the truth about the 2020 election because of narratives pushed on his former network.

  • Take-Two (TTWO) Set to Expand Borderlands Universe With New Game

    Take-Two (TTWO) is set to expand the Borderlands universe with the launch of New Tales from the Borderlands.

  • Andrew Tate issues final 'final message' to viewers after ban from various social media platforms

    Andrew Tate posted a "final message" to his followers on Vimeo on Tuesday, saying that many of his comments, which have been widely criticized for being

  • Kristin Cavallari Said She Was "Uncomfortable Every Second" While Being Filmed In A Dressing Room On "Laguna Beach" When She Was 17

    Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti look back on past episodes of Laguna Beach and, unfortunately, the Cabo episode brought back some "uncomfortable" memories.View Entire Post ›

  • Crypto trader donates US$100,000 to YouTuber fighting defamation suit

    Crypto trader Cobie has donated US$100,000 to YouTuber Erling Mengshoel “Atozy” to fight a lawsuit filed against him by Ben Armstrong “BitBoy Crypto”. See related article: Crypto ‘finfluencers’ are attracting a new following — of regulators Fast facts In a Twitter post, Atozy said he was being sued by BitBoy Crypto for a video Atozy […]

  • Meta Removes Fake Accounts Tied to Pro-US Influence Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- A covert online persuasion campaign to cast the US and its allies in a positive light in the Middle East and Central Asia -- as well as to bash its adversaries -- was disrupted by Meta Platforms Inc. and Twitter Inc., which have removed the “inauthentic” accounts from their platforms, according to internet researchers.Most Read from BloombergA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Pu