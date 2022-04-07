Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.66 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market is the regulation associated with water treatment, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Driver

The regulations associated with water treatment are driving the global moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market growth. Environmental organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have taken initiatives to recycle and reuse water, as well as to treat water for drinking purposes. For instance, in 2017, the EPA published a Potable Reuse Compendium, which provides information about the present usage of potable water reuse in the US and assists the states and regions in implementing the schemes through case studies. The EPA launched various schemes under the Clean Water Act (CWA). Furthermore, the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), enforced by the EPA, ensures the quality of drinking water in the US. Under this act, the EPA sets standards for drinking water quality and oversees the states, localities, and water suppliers who implement these standards. Such regulations will further encourage the treatment of water in municipalities, which will be driving the growth of the global MBBR market in the coming years.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Highlights

By end-user, the market has been segmented into municipal wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage, healthcare, and others.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

The limited area required for the operation of MBBR and high shock resistance will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Regional Analysis

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

42% of the growth will originate from North America .

The significant increase in the consumption of MBBRs, owing to the presence of stringent water treatment regulations, will drive the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa.

The US and Canada are the key countries for the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market in North America.

Notes:

The moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.28% during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Applied Water Solutions Inc., Aquapoint Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd., Biowater Technology AS, CID Srl, Colloide Engineering Systems, Encotech Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Headworks International, Novotec N V, Ovivo Inc., Pexco LLC, Samco Technologies Inc., Siltbuster Ltd., SUEZ International SAS, Wock-Oliver Ltd., World Water Works Inc., and Veolia Environnement Group.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.28% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.49 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Applied Water Solutions Inc., Aquapoint Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd., Biowater Technology AS, CID Srl, Colloide Engineering Systems, Encotech Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Headworks International, Novotec N V, Ovivo Inc., Pexco LLC, Samco Technologies Inc., Siltbuster Ltd., SUEZ International SAS, Wock-Oliver Ltd., World Water Works Inc., and Veolia Environnement Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

