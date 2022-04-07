U.S. markets open in 9 hours 25 minutes

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Size to Grow by USD 1.66 billion | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the primary growth drivers for the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market is the regulation associated with water treatment, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The market size is expected to grow by USD 1.66 bn from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis of the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Driver

The regulations associated with water treatment are driving the global moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market growth. Environmental organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have taken initiatives to recycle and reuse water, as well as to treat water for drinking purposes. For instance, in 2017, the EPA published a Potable Reuse Compendium, which provides information about the present usage of potable water reuse in the US and assists the states and regions in implementing the schemes through case studies. The EPA launched various schemes under the Clean Water Act (CWA). Furthermore, the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA), enforced by the EPA, ensures the quality of drinking water in the US. Under this act, the EPA sets standards for drinking water quality and oversees the states, localities, and water suppliers who implement these standards. Such regulations will further encourage the treatment of water in municipalities, which will be driving the growth of the global MBBR market in the coming years.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Segment Highlights

  • By end-user, the market has been segmented into municipal wastewater treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverage, healthcare, and others.

  • The municipal wastewater treatment segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

  • The limited area required for the operation of MBBR and high shock resistance will drive the growth of the segment in focus in the coming years.

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Regional Analysis

  • By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • 42% of the growth will originate from North America.

  • The significant increase in the consumption of MBBRs, owing to the presence of stringent water treatment regulations, will drive the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market growth in North America during the forecast period.

  • Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East, and Africa.

  • The US and Canada are the key countries for the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market.

Notes:

  • The moving bed bioreactor (MBBR) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.28% during the forecast period.

  • The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

  • The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Applied Water Solutions Inc., Aquapoint Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd., Biowater Technology AS, CID Srl, Colloide Engineering Systems, Encotech Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Headworks International, Novotec N V, Ovivo Inc., Pexco LLC, Samco Technologies Inc., Siltbuster Ltd., SUEZ International SAS, Wock-Oliver Ltd., World Water Works Inc., and Veolia Environnement Group.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights.

Related Reports:

Cellular Health Screening Market by Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automated Analyzers Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR) Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.28%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.49

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Applied Water Solutions Inc., Aquapoint Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd., Biowater Technology AS, CID Srl, Colloide Engineering Systems, Encotech Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Genesis Water Technologies Inc., Headworks International, Novotec N V, Ovivo Inc., Pexco LLC, Samco Technologies Inc., Siltbuster Ltd., SUEZ International SAS, Wock-Oliver Ltd., World Water Works Inc., and Veolia Environnement Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Municipal wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pulp and paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Applied Water Solutions Inc.

  • 10.4 Aquapoint Inc.

  • 10.5 Aquatech International LLC

  • 10.6 Aqwise Wise Water Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.7 Biowater Technology AS

  • 10.8 Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

  • 10.9 Genesis Water Technologies Inc.

  • 10.10 Headworks International

  • 10.11 SUEZ International SAS

  • 10.12 Veolia Environnement Group

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moving-bed-bioreactor-mbbr-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-66-billion--technavio-301518044.html

SOURCE Technavio

