Moving to Dramatically Reduce Dairy Methane Emissions, Ben & Jerry's, Clover Sonoma, and Straus Family Creamery Sign Agreements to Roll Out Seaweed Cattle Feed Supplement from Blue Ocean Barns

·5 min read

Natural digestive aid for cattle is made from a red seaweed proven in trials to reduce enteric methane emissions by more than 80%.

KAILUA-KONA, Hi., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ocean Barns today announced that three dairy companies -- Ben & Jerry's, Straus Family Creamery, and Clover Sonoma -- have signed deals to begin rolling out its natural seaweed supplement for their cows as they move to dramatically cut the greenhouse gas footprint of their farm operations.

Blue Ocean Barns (PRNewsfoto/Blue Ocean Barns)
Blue Ocean Barns (PRNewsfoto/Blue Ocean Barns)

The Blue Ocean Barns supplement, BrominataTM, is a dehydrated form of a red seaweed that is proven to safely cut cows' methane emissions from burps by more than 80%, without changing the taste of milk or meat, according to peer-reviewed publications. The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) authorized commercial use of Brominata as a digestive aid for cattle earlier this Spring.

A major reduction in livestock-generated methane gases could significantly slow the progress of climate change, according to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP). In fact, studies at the University of California, Davis, and the University of Oxford have concluded that methane reductions can actually have a cooling effect on the climate. Global methane emissions are generated predominantly by the agriculture industry and are more than 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide over the first two decades of release. About a quarter of all methane emissions worldwide come from cattle enteric fermentation (cow burps).

"We are working closely with food industry leaders eager to achieve rigorously verified and auditable greenhouse gas reductions within their own supply chains," said Joan Salwen, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Ocean Barns. "Ben & Jerry's, Straus Family Creamery, and Clover Sonoma are pioneering companies directly engaging their farmers and processors to ensure their collective success in direct reduction of methane emissions."

In a separate news release today, Ben & Jerry's announced that it plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on 15 dairy farms to half the industry average by the end of 2024, including through the use of Brominata. Ben & Jerry's plans to then expand successful pilot project initiatives to farms across its global dairy supply chain. "We believe in using the power of our business to create positive change," said Jenna Evans, Global Sustainability Manager for Ben & Jerry's. "The fact that Brominata is effective in small quantities and easy for farmers to use makes it both environmentally and economically sustainable. We couldn't be more excited to be an early adopter and to join other businesses in ushering in a new era of sustainable dairy." Ben & Jerry's details its methane-reduction strategies here.

In California last summer, Straus Family Creamery conducted the first commercial trial using the red seaweed (Asparogopsis taxiformis) on the Straus Organic Dairy Farm. For the next phase of the Petaluma, Calif.-based company's rollout of Brominata, Albert Straus' farm will be the first organic dairy in the United States to feed Brominata to cows as part of its goal of being carbon neutral by 2023. All of the dairy farms that supply Straus Family Creamery will be carbon neutral by 2030. "If we can get up to 90 percent reduction in methane emissions through feeding red seaweed to cows, this is a huge leap forward for us in creating a sustainable farming system that is beneficial to the planet and our communities," said Albert Straus, Founder and CEO. "Red seaweed is the next critical step we need to reach our carbon-neutral farming model." Straus issued this release about its Carbon Neutral Dairy Farming Model.

Meanwhile, Clover Sonoma has signed a contract to buy Brominata for a Sonoma County project. The company plans to run a 90-day program with the seaweed to demonstrate for its farmers how Brominata can help meet climate goals and increase feed efficiency in cattle. "We look forward to being a part of a larger movement to identify and trial sustainability innovations that reduce methane emissions," said Clover Sonoma's Chief Growth Officer Kristel Corson. "In 2021, we conducted an emissions and inventory analysis to help us set goals that reduce our climate impact. Our seaweed trial with Blue Ocean Barns is one step in that process and will help us execute a climate solution that will elevate the dairy industry overall. As part of a collaborative effort, we can make significant progress in helping our planet survive and thrive."

About Brominata and Blue Ocean Barns
Brominata is an all-natural, red seaweed-based digestive aid for cows. Farmers add Brominata to their cows' diet at a very small rate of 0.3%, regardless of whether the cattle eat grass, hay, alfalfa or another basic feed. Blue Ocean Barns grows the specific type of red seaweed in land-based tanks near the company's dual headquarters in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, and San Diego, California.

Supplementing cows' feed with seaweed represents one of the most promising natural climate solutions in the fight against climate change. Dairy and beef farmers for decades have tested a number of feed additives, including garlic, lemongrass, and synthetic ingredients, aimed at reducing methane outputs from cow burps. But none of those other supplements reduced nearly the amount of greenhouse gases as the red seaweed in Brominata. Still, the red seaweed has never been cultivated at scale, and the task of feeding nearly 100 million cows in the U.S. and about 1.5 billion worldwide requires scaled growth production. Blue Ocean Barns, a public-benefit corporation, solved the problem of growing at scale and began ramping up production on a commercial level beginning in 2020.

For more information about Brominata or Blue Ocean Barns, see www.blueoceanbarns.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moving-to-dramatically-reduce-dairy-methane-emissions-ben--jerrys-clover-sonoma-and-straus-family-creamery-sign-agreements-to-roll-out-seaweed-cattle-feed-supplement-from-blue-ocean-barns-301542264.html

SOURCE Blue Ocean Barns

