U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,776.81
    -16.73 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,860.08
    +60.43 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,418.41
    -204.31 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,246.75
    -22.12 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +1.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.90
    +10.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.11 (+0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0055 (+0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    +0.0110 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0070 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0100
    -0.1160 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.90
    -12.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Moving Resources in an Emergency: How a Specialty Shipper Can Assist FEMA

Craters & Freighters
·5 min read

When it comes to natural disasters or emergencies, preparation is key. Move resources quickly and intact with helpful tips & insights from the packaging and shipping experts at Craters & Freighters.

Denver, Colorado, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a specialty crating, packaging and shipping company, Craters & Freighters helps businesses and individuals move important assets across the country and around the world every day. In some cases, those shipments are time-sensitive. However, nothing compares to the sense of urgency when resources are needed following a natural disaster.

For example, Craters & Freighters operations in a number of locations have helped deliver goods during natural disasters and ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Whatever resources are needed in an emergency situation, they have to get to their destination on time and in as-shipped condition, and the company given this type of responsibility must be able to do the work quickly, efficiently and effectively.

Delivery delays caused by a shipper struggling to build a customized crate for a multimillion-dollar drone and then block and brace the device within the crate to immobilize it is not an option. The shipping experts that authorities—local, regional or federal—turn to in this type of situation must have packaging engineers on staff who can assess both an item and the conditions it will face during transport and devise a packaging and crating strategy to fully protect it.

canned water
canned water


What Is FEMA?

When people hear that a disaster has occurred, the acronym FEMA immediately comes to mind. FEMA is short for Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. FEMA has a long history of being among the first organizations on site when a tornado, hurricane or other natural or manmade disaster occurs.

The agency was officially created through an executive order by President Jimmy Carter in 1979. However, its roots go back to the early 1800s. As FEMA notes on its website, the need for an agency focused on emergency management was first addressed through a Congressional Act in 1803.

“The first legislative act of federal disaster relief in U.S. history followed a devastating fire in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in December 1802. The destruction of large areas of the city’s seaport threatened commerce in the newly founded nation. In 1803, the U.S. Congress provided relief to affected Portsmouth merchants by suspending bond payments for several months.”

In modern times, FEMA’s role has evolved as a result of several major emergencies including the September 11 attacks, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Sandy. Most recently, Congress gave the agency expanded authorities in 2017 as a result of “a historic Atlantic hurricane season and extreme wildfire disasters.” The changes were designed to “build a culture of preparedness, ready the nation for catastrophic disasters, and reduce FEMA’s complexity.”

When looking at the types and scope of the emergencies that FEMA responds to, it is easy to envision situations where the skills of an experienced specialty crating, packaging and shipping company can be a tremendous asset. That is particularly true of a company like Craters & Freighters that has more than 65 brick-and-mortar locations around the U.S. and a worldwide network of trusted business partners.

boxes of food
boxes of food


Crating and Shipping Expertise as an Asset for Smaller-Scale Emergencies

Large-scale disasters that FEMA responds to are not the only ones where equipment and supplies are needed urgently. Local disaster-response entities face the same types of logistical challenges—challenges where the expertise of an industry-leading specialty crating and shipping company can be crucial.

Floods, fires, earthquakes and other incidents can leave city, county or state officials scrambling for the resources needed to address an emergency. Fortunately, while there is no way to know what equipment or materials will be needed for a disaster that has not yet occurred, government entities and others involved in emergency response and recovery efforts can establish relationships with companies like Craters & Freighters to position themselves to react quickly.


Services FEMA and Other Agencies Can Capitalize On

A helpful step that emergency management organizations can take to prepare to meet their transport needs is to talk with Craters & Freighters about available services. For example, we can design and build wood crates, skids and pallets to transport items of any size, shape or weight. A quick look at our photo gallery demonstrates this fact. From aircraft to massive industrial equipment, there is no job that is too big or complex for our skilled and experienced team members at locations all around the U.S.

But we handle more than large and bulky items. Craters & Freighters has extensive experience in the safe transporting of sensitive electronics. Getting equipment to the site of a disaster quickly is not helpful if the equipment has to be repaired on arrival. From shock and tip sensors, to anti-static bubble wrap, to vapor barrier bagging for ocean transport or travel in high-humidity climates, we know how to protect electronics properly.

Our teams are also adept at packaging, crating and handling medical devices like lab equipment, diagnostic equipment, surgical equipment, etc. And for disaster management where the armed forces will be providing support, we have extensive knowledge of and experience with military equipment shipping and MIL-SPEC requirements. We also have served the aerospace industry for many years and can move items like aircraft safely and efficiently.

cargo on truck
cargo on truck

In addition, if hazardous materials are needed as part of disaster response activities or must be transported away from a disaster site, Craters & Freighters has extensive expertise in hazmat shipping. That includes the packaging and crating of materials and also the handling of all of the labeling and documentation requirements.

And critical to any shipping engagement—urgent or otherwise—is the ability to provide expert logistical support. That is expertise that only comes from having moved assets of all kinds all around the globe for more than 30 years, as Craters & Freighters has.


Disaster Planning and Custom Crating and Shipping: Enabling a Rapid Response

When it comes to crisis response situation, the best approach is “Hope for the best. Prepare for the worst.” Part of that preparation is being ready to move equipment and materials into and out of disaster zones efficiently and effectively.

The decades of experience that Craters & Freighters has had in transporting assets quickly and safely to any location around the world can be a valuable asset to the agencies and individuals charged with protecting people and property and helping bring calm to chaotic situations wherever and whenever they arise.

Craters & Freighters - Media Contact: 1-800-736-3335



Recommended Stories

  • Senseonics Expects FDA Nod For Next-Gen Eversense Glucose Monitoring System In Coming Weeks

    Issuing an operational update, Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) said FDA review for the PMA supplement for the next generation Eversense 180-day CGM system is nearing completion. All queries raised have been answered, and an approval decision is expected in the coming weeks. The Company expects to initiate the transition to the new product in Q2 2022 Reiterating financial outlook expectation for FY21, the Company sees sales of $12.0 million - $15.0 million. "We understand that the FDA is at

  • Biden economic adviser calls expiring Child Tax Credit expansion just one piece of a bigger puzzle

    When Democrats passed one year of an expanded Child Tax Credit within the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, many of the credit's supporters hoped it would become permanent.

  • Former CFTC chairman blasts Biden approach to crypto regulation as ‘reactionary’

    Believers in the transformative power of the blockchain have labeled the rise of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies a revolution, implicitly placing financial industry incumbents and federal regulators in the role of anxious reactionaries.

  • Croatian rescuers praise dog's care for hurt mountain hiker

    Croatian rescuers are praising a dog who protected his injured owner from freezing high on a snowy mountain, keeping him warm for 13 hours in the dark until he could get medical attention. “Friendship and love between man and dog know no boundaries,” the county's mountain rescue service wrote on Twitter Tuesday, with a photo of the dog lying on top of his master on a stretcher. The accident occurred late on Jan. 1 more than 1,700 meters (5,600 feet) up Mount Velebit, that stretches along Croatia’s Adriatic Sea coast.

  • Starbucks to Require Vaccines or Weekly Testing for U.S. Workers

    Employees who aren't vaccinated must be tested by a doctor or pharmacist, not with an at-home test, and they must obtain and pay for the tests on their own, the company said Monday.

  • 'He Is Not Your Commander-in-Chief:' Texas Governor Promises Guardsmen He'll Fight Biden Over Vaccine Mandate

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is digging in against COVID-19 vaccinations and related mandates.

  • Capitol Police chief appears before Senate panel

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger testifies before the Senate Rules Committee about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • The next US civil war is already here – we just refuse to see it

    The right has recognized that the system is in collapse, and it has a plan: violence and solidarity with treasonous far-right factions On the edge of civil war? The political problems are both structural and immediate, the crisis both long-standing and accelerating. Illustration: Anthony Gerace/The Guardian Nobody wants what’s coming, so nobody wants to see what’s coming. On the eve of the first civil war, the most intelligent, the most informed, the most dedicated people in the United States co

  • New York's Hochul to propose term limits on governor's office

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Governor Kathy Hochul will propose a state constitutional amendment that would impose a term limit on governors and other high-ranking officials, her office said on Monday. The proposal, which Hochul will detail in her first State of the State address on Wednesday, would limit governors to two four-year terms in office and would also apply to the offices of lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller. In addition to term limits, Hochul will recommend that the officeholders be barred from collecting outside income while serving in the roles.

  • High court confirms justices have received COVID-19 booster

    The Supreme Court says all nine justices have received COVID-19 booster shots. The court's confirmation came Tuesday amid the omicron variant surging and in-person arguments over vaccines scheduled at the court on Friday. The court confirmed that the justices have received boosters only after The Associated Press published a story saying the high court would not say whether the justices had received a third dose of the vaccine.

  • Peru Is Winning Over Miners With Soft Hand on Conflicts, PM Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mining companies in Peru are starting to get on board with a new soft-handed approach to resolving social conflicts that threaten some of the world’s biggest copper, zinc and silver operations, according to a top government official.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron Th

  • 13 dead, including seven children, in Philadelphia row house fire

    At least 13 people are dead, including seven children, and two are injured following a house fire in Philadelphia, according to multiple reports.There were 18 people living on the second floor of the apartment building complex, according to a Philadelphia Fire Department spokesman. The fire broke out around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday and firefighters arrived at the scene to see heavy flames engulfing the buildings, local ABC affiliate WPVI reported....

  • I-95 Nightmare: Why no National Guard? Why no State of Emergency?

    Virginia Governor Ralph Northam provided an update Tuesday morning. Reporters Jake Burns and Cameron Thompson asked the governor why the National Guard was not called to help and why no state of emergency had been declared.

  • Man, 75, Dies After Falling Into Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano from 'Closed Area' of National Park

    "Family members reported the man missing from within the park around 12:15 a.m. on Monday," authorities said

  • Biden 'Overpromised and Underdelivered' on Climate. Now, Trouble Looms in 2022.

    WASHINGTON — As the new year opens, President Joe Biden faces an increasingly narrow path to fulfill his ambitious goal of slashing the greenhouse gases generated by the United States that are helping to warm the planet to dangerous levels. His Build Back Better Act, which contains $555 billion in proposed climate action, is in limbo on Capitol Hill. The Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case in February that could significantly restrict his authority to regulate the carbon dioxide that spe

  • Xcel Energy scrambles to restore service to thousands in Boulder County

    Hundreds of utility crews are going house-to-house, and Xcel has given out 20,000 space heaters as two communities assess the disaster.

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. lawmakers weigh new COVID-19 stimulus funding -report

    U.S. lawmakers are discussing another possible round of COVID-19 stimulus spending for businesses, seeking to blunt the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Early efforts by Democratic and Republican lawmakers have focused primarily on authorizing billions of dollars to help businesses including restaurants, performance venues, gyms and minor league sports teams, the report said, citing four people familiar with the matter. The White House declined to comment to the Washington Post, as did two lawmakers cited as behind the talks.

  • New Oregon marijuana rules let customers buy more, and from farther away

    Officials say the rules will help streamline industry oversight, decrease violations, expand consumer choices and help prevent children from accessing THC.

  • Biden urges concern but not alarm in US as omicron rises

    President Joe Biden urged concern but not alarm as the United States set records for daily reported COVID-19 cases and his administration struggled to ease concerns about testing shortages, school closures and other disruptions caused by the omicron variant. In remarks Tuesday before a meeting with his COVID-19 response team at the White House, Biden aimed to convey his administration's urgency in addressing omicron and convince wary Americans that the current situation bears little resemblance to the onset of the pandemic or last year's deadly winter. “You can still get COVID, but it’s highly unlikely, very unlikely, that you’ll become seriously ill," Biden said of vaccinated people.

  • Hong Kong leader says news outlets' closure not a sign of decline in press freedom

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday that the recent closures of two news outlets do not reflect press freedoms throughout the city. Lam said "if they decided to cease operation out of their own concerns, I think this is nothing out of the ordinary," adding that Hong Kong authorities do "not seek to crack down on press freedom," according to The Associated Press."For none of the media outlets, we did not do anything. They were never...