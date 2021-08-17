U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

Movista Recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods

·2 min read

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc., the leading retail execution and workforce management solution, has announced it has been mentioned in the 2021 Gartner Hype Cycle ™ for Consumer Goods.1 Gartner identifies Movista as a Sample Vendor within the Retail Activity Optimization category.

Movista Inc., the retail workforce solution. (PRNewsfoto/Movista)

"We believe this achievement confirms the work we've done to deliver world-class solutions for consumer goods clients," said Movista CEO Stan Zylowski. "Each day, our solution helps hundreds of thousands of frontline workers get products on the shelf and in the hands of the shopper. We look forward to helping many more teams succeed."

Movista's platform stands as the world's first and only platform to directly connect retailers, brands, and service providers within a single interface. These data connections allow Movista to deliver advanced labor optimizations that increase efficiencies of dispersed field teams.

According to this Gartner Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods report, "Retail activity optimization (RAO) leverages advanced analytics to substantially improve the financial return of field sales force efforts in the consumer goods industry. RAO solutions report on conditions, generate insights and drive in-store activity plans for field sales personnel. RAO relies on mobile devices to link the field personnel with data and algorithms that enable near-real-time decisions."1

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Hype Cycle are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Movista
Movista is a global, retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. Learn more, www.movista.com

1 Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Consumer Goods," Ellen Eichhorn, Michelle Duerst, July 21, 2021.

Contact:
Liz Slape
SVP of Marketing, Movista
888-686-6245
liz@movista.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movista-recognized-in-the-2021-gartner-hype-cycle-for-consumer-goods-301357127.html

SOURCE Movista

