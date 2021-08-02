U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

Movista Recognized in the 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Retail Workforce Management Applications

·3 min read

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc., the company transforming how work gets done in retail, was listed in Gartner 2021 Market Guide for Retail Workforce Management Applications.1 Movista was listed as a Representative Vendor in the Retail Workforce Management segment.

Movista Inc. is a software as a solution provider. (PRNewsfoto/Movista)
Movista Inc. is a software as a solution provider. (PRNewsfoto/Movista)

"We believe being recognized by Gartner is continued validation for our team and our solution. From day one, we've focused heavily on being a solution that is relied upon across the entire retail ecosystem. We solve top challenges for retail leaders, consumer packaged goods manufacturers, and retail service providers. We remain focused on optimizations, automation and employee enablement for empowered teams and happy customers. We think this announcement further confirms the focus of our work is in the right place." said Stan Zylowski, CEO, Movista.

Gartner Market Guide defines a WFM vendor as "a vendor that usually addresses the needs of multiple industries". The guide also provides recommendations for "CIOs seeking workforce management applications to support retail digital transformation and innovation":

  • "Build and connect the organization's WFM strategy with HCM, digital workplace and other critical application strategies in order to link investment in WFM to broader organizational initiatives".

  • Identify and invest in transformational capabilities that have the potential for the greatest positive impact on both costs and frontline experiences, such as AI-based labor forecasting to increase scheduling productivity and accuracy".

Today Movista stands as the world's first and only platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, and service providers. The solution can integrate with critical business systems including payroll, HCM, and ERP software. Movista provides users with core functionality for labor scheduling, task management, communications, and analytics. Through a single solution, internal and external teams can collaborate and manage all work, analyzing output of work within a shared view. This advanced level of connection has allowed customers of Movista to significantly reduce labor costs and optimize scheduling of workforces.

The Market Guide "defines a market and explains what clients can expect it to do in the short term. With the focus on early, more chaotic markets, a Market Guide does not rate or position vendors within the market, but rather more commonly outlines attributes of representative vendors that are providing offerings in the market to give further insight into the market itself".

Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Movista
Movista is a global, cloud-based retail execution and workforce management solution provider. As the world's first and only platform solution to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. For more information, visit www.movista.com.

1 Gartner, "Market Guide for Retail Workforce Management Applications," Kelsie Marian, Sam Grinter, July 26, 2021.

2. Gartner Research Methodology, Gartner Market Guide, https://www.gartner.com/en/research/methodologies/market-guide

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movista-recognized-in-the-2021-gartner-market-guide-for-retail-workforce-management-applications-301346205.html

SOURCE Movista

