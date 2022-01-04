U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Movora Launches in the United States with New Distribution Center

·3 min read

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movora, the veterinary medtech division of Vimian Group, today announced it is establishing a presence in the United States through a new US distribution center located in St. Augustine, Florida. Starting in January 2022, products from Movora's three brands – BioMedtrix, KYON and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants – will now ship from this facility, and customers will be able to order products from all three companies through a single point of contact.

Movora
Movora

By streamlining operations through the new US sales and distribution center, customers will experience simplified ordering and billing processes, more comprehensive Continuing Education opportunities, and a more robust orthopedic product offering that ranges from general accessories to advanced Total Hip/Joint Replacement systems.

"By uniting our Movora brands in the United States, we are able to better concentrate our efforts on the advancement of animal mobility through renewed focus in R&D and product development, continuing education courses for general practitioners and veterinary surgeons, and dedicated customer support teams that have a comprehensive view of the full Movora portfolio," said Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian. "Each of Movora's brands has a rich history in veterinary orthopedics and we will continue to foster the knowledge, expertise and relationships they've built within the veterinary community."

By utilizing Veterinary Orthopedic Implants' existing St. Augustine location and state-of-the-art lift systems, the facility is ready to accept products from its sister companies BioMedtrix and KYON and begin servicing those customers at the first of the year. "Each functional department of our team here in St. Augustine has been working tirelessly to prepare for this transition, and I'm confident that this will be an enhanced experience for Movora customers," said Patrick Gendreau, CEO of Veterinary Orthopedic Implants.

As part of the Movora US launch, a new website and online ordering platform has been rolled out to further improve the experience for current and new customers. Additional region-specific webstores will be launched throughout the year.

About Movora
Movora is a global provider of orthopedic implants sold to veterinarians, veterinary surgeons, and universities. Through its brands, BioMedtrix, KYON, and Veterinary Orthopedic Implants, it offers one of the broadest product portfolios within companion animal orthopedics, ranging from fracture plates to complete hip replacement systems. Movora also believes in supporting veterinary professionals throughout their careers and offers one of the most comprehensive calendars of Continuing Education courses in the industry, teaching DVMs and Veterinary Surgeons new techniques and procedures. Movora has regional headquarters in Florida, USA; Ontario, Canada; Zurich, Switzerland; and Tokyo, Japan. Learn more by visiting www.movora.com.

About Vimian Group
Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs, and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech. Vimian provides individual businesses with access to our networks, expertise, infrastructure, and capital to accelerate innovation and growth. We are as passionate about supporting leadership within our existing businesses, as we are about welcoming new partners to the Vimian family – together helping us make an even greater impact by improving animal health. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian and our family of companies reach over 15,000 customers in +150 markets, employ more than 450 people and have a combined annual turnover of approximately EUR 140 million. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser, info@fnca.se, +46 (0) 8-528 00 399. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movora-launches-in-the-united-states-with-new-distribution-center-301450495.html

SOURCE Movora

