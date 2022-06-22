Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Exercise of senior executive share options/purchase of own shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- MHGVY
- MNHVF
Number of options exercised
The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.925 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2018 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi’s long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options shall be adjusted for dividend payments and reduced if the profit through exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual salary of the option holder. Accordingly, the number of options has been adjusted to 994,692 options to comply with these provisions.
On 22 June 2022, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 994,692 options in Mowi, corresponding to 994,692 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
On the same date Mowi purchased 994,692 own shares at a price of NOK 225.00 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 13 June 2022. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.
Options exercised by primary insiders
Ivan Vindheim exercised 113,068 options in Mowi, corresponding to
113,068 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Øyvind Oaland exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Ben Hadfield exercised 97,310 options in Mowi, corresponding to
97,310 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Fernando Villarroel exercised 50,881 options in Mowi, corresponding to
50,881 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Ola Brattvoll exercised 80,005 options in Mowi, corresponding to
80,005 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Anne Lorgen Riise exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Kim Galtung Døsvig exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.
Transfer of rights
On 22 June 2022 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 225.00 per share. Please see attached for further details.
New holding
After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi:
Unexercised
Name
Position
Shares held
options
Ivan Vindheim
CEO
7,557
647,509
Øyvind Oaland
COO Farming Norway
5,285
286,625
Ben Hadfield
COO Farming Scotland, Ireland,
7,767
366,976
Fernando Villarroel
COO Farming Americas
309
287,359
Ola Brattvoll
COO Sales & Marketing
10,128
366,976
Anne Lorgen Riise
Chief HR Officer
1,255
103,384
Kim Galtung Døsvig
Investor Relations & Head of Treasury
1,033
103,384
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment