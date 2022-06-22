U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Exercise of senior executive share options/purchase of own shares

Mowi ASA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • MHGVY
  • MNHVF
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

Number of options exercised

The Board of Directors of Mowi awarded 0.925 million options under its senior executive share option scheme with effect from 2018 to the current participants in the option scheme. The option scheme forms an important part of Mowi’s long-term remuneration policy for such senior executives. The number of options shall be adjusted for dividend payments and reduced if the profit through exercise of options in a year exceeds two times the fixed annual salary of the option holder. Accordingly, the number of options has been adjusted to 994,692 options to comply with these provisions.

On 22 June 2022, participants in Mowi's senior executive share option scheme exercised 994,692 options in Mowi, corresponding to 994,692 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

On the same date Mowi purchased 994,692 own shares at a price of NOK 225.00 per share to settle its obligation to deliver the shares. The shares were purchased in accordance with the authorisation granted at the annual general meeting on 13 June 2022. Following these transactions Mowi still holds zero treasury shares.

Options exercised by primary insiders

Ivan Vindheim exercised 113,068 options in Mowi, corresponding to
113,068 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Øyvind Oaland exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Ben Hadfield exercised 97,310 options in Mowi, corresponding to
97,310 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Fernando Villarroel exercised 50,881 options in Mowi, corresponding to
50,881 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Ola Brattvoll exercised 80,005 options in Mowi, corresponding to
80,005 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Anne Lorgen Riise exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Kim Galtung Døsvig exercised 28,267 options in Mowi, corresponding to
28,267 shares at a strike price of NOK 157.53 per share.

Transfer of rights

On 22 June 2022 the primary insiders listed above transferred their rights to receive shares resulting from the exercise of their options to a third party against a consideration to be determined on the basis of the price subsequently obtained by the third party when selling the shares. The price subsequently obtained was NOK 225.00 per share. Please see attached for further details.

New holding

After exercising the options the primary insiders listed above hold the following number of shares and unexercised options in Mowi:

 

 

 

Unexercised

Name

Position

Shares held

options

Ivan Vindheim

CEO

7,557

647,509

Øyvind Oaland

COO Farming Norway

5,285

286,625

Ben Hadfield

COO Farming Scotland, Ireland,
Faroes and Canada East

7,767

366,976

Fernando Villarroel

COO Farming Americas

309

287,359

Ola Brattvoll

COO Sales & Marketing

10,128

366,976

Anne Lorgen Riise

Chief HR Officer

1,255

103,384

Kim Galtung Døsvig

Investor Relations & Head of Treasury

1,033

103,384

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


