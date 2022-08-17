U.S. markets open in 8 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,312.00
    +4.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,162.00
    +44.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,662.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,027.30
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.50
    +0.97 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.30
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    20.15
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0183
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.69
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2121
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1300
    -0.0850 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,080.28
    +127.56 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    574.42
    +2.51 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.06
    +26.91 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,167.13
    +298.22 (+1.03%)
     

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation of Q2 2022 results 24 August 2022 at 08:00 (CET)

Mowi ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • MHGVY
  • MNHVF
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the second quarter 2022 at Scandic Flesland Airport, Lønningsveien 9, 5258 Blomsterdalen, Norway.

The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on http://www.mowi.com/investors/reports/

A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


