U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,904.00
    +21.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,921.00
    +146.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,518.75
    +71.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,865.10
    +12.10 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    +1.02 (+1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,644.40
    +3.70 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    +0.39 (+2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9927
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.88
    +0.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1528
    +0.0061 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1530
    -0.5610 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,532.80
    -22.15 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.14
    +2.93 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,661.31
    +73.85 (+0.27%)
     

Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2022 results 9 November 2022 at 08:00 (CET)

Mowi ASA
·1 min read
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the third quarter 2022 at Hotel Continental, Stortingsgaten 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway.

The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on http://www.mowi.com/investors/reports/

A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Stories