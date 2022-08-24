U.S. markets open in 7 hours 32 minutes

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

Mowi ASA
·1 min read
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 23 August 2022 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 1 September 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 2 September 2022. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 5 September 2022. The expected payment date is 12 September 2022.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


