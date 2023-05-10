Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

Mowi ASA

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 9 May 2023 to make a quarterly dividend distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.00 per share.



Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 16 May 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 19 May 2023. Mowi ASA’s shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 22 May 2023. The expected payment date is 30 May 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



