Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

Mowi ASA
·1 min read
Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 14 February 2023 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 1.70 per share in the form of an ordinary dividend.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 23 February 2023. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 24 February 2023. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 27 February 2023. The expected payment date is 6 March 2023.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


