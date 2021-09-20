Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Signed EUR 1,800 million sustainability-linked credit facility agreement

In this article:

With reference to the stock exchange announcement of 30 June 2021.

Mowi ASA has today signed a EUR 1,800 million 5-year sustainability-linked credit facility agreement with DNB Bank ASA, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Norge, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Danske Bank A/S, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and Crédit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank.

For more information about the facility, please refer to the stock exchange announcement of 30 June 2021. The refinancing is subject to customary closing conditions.

