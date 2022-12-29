Mowi (OSE: Mowi): Acquisition of 51.28% of the shares in Arctic Fish completed

Mowi ASA

With reference to the stock exchange announcements on 31 October 2022 and 23 December 2022, and acquisition of 51.28% of the shares in Arctic Fish.



Mowi is pleased to announce that the acquisition of the shares has been completed.

Mowi will consolidate the acquired business effective 29 December 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Ivan Vindheim, CEO, + 47 958 71 310

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



