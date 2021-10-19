U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,474.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,086.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,283.25
    -7.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.60
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.09
    -0.35 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1632
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • Vix

    16.31
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1200
    -0.1920 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,840.94
    -525.12 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,442.45
    -9.18 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,116.60
    +91.14 (+0.31%)
     

Mowilex Wins Gold Medal for Global CSR Best Environmental Excellence Award

·3 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paint manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia has won several Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards since the premium wall paint brand started operating in 1970. In September 2020, Mowilex was granted a gold medal for the 12th Annual Global CSR Best Environmental Excellence Award. The high-profile event, held virtually due to the Covid 19 pandemic, assesses companies from many countries and regions in Asia, such as Singapore, Malaysia, India, Taiwan, Cambodia, and the Middle East.

President Director PT Mowilex, Niko Safavi, planting trees at Purwakarta, West Java, Indonesia.
President Director PT Mowilex, Niko Safavi, planting trees at Purwakarta, West Java, Indonesia.

The Global CSR Award is Asia's most prestigious grant held since 2009 for Corporate Social Responsibility. This program rewards companies for their innovative products, services, projects, and programs. The selected project is considered to demonstrate the company's commitment to implement ethical business practices consistently and uphold appropriate values for the environment, community, and society.

Founder and Director of Williams Business Consultancy Sdn Bhd, as one of the judges, Prof. Dr. Geoffrey Williams, noted that they received over 300 submissions from 120 companies worldwide and selected 48 of them as winners in the 16 main award categories. "Having judged for over 12 years, it is encouraging to see that these companies have continuously set higher standards and goals to achieve every year, not only in terms of their social and environmental impact but also the innovativeness of some of these projects," he said.

President Director of Mowilex, Niko Safavi, stated that the Global CSR Best Environmental Excellence Award strengthens the company's commitment to continue implementing its sustainability program, namely "Kurangi, Hindari, Imbangi (Reduce, Avoid, Offset)". "We always encourage our CSR programs to remain in line with sustainability and environmental initiatives," said Niko in Jakarta, October 13th, 2021.

The grant from Global CSR is an award for Mowilex's long journey in preserving the environment. As the first paint manufacturing company in Indonesia that is certified Carbon Neutral, Mowilex participated in environmental preservation by reducing more than 12,000 plastic water jugs and bottled water since the initiative started in October 2019. The company also delivers sustainability in its operations by taking the initiative to reduce electricity use. Therefore, Mowilex is replacing freon in air conditioners and office and factory lights with LED technology.

In 2019, Mowilex also stopped producing certain colors of lead-containing wood and metal paint two years before the deadline recommended by the United Nations alliance. Mowilex also invested time and resources to launch a lead-free formulation for Wood and Iron Paints. These steps prove its commitment to contribute to the environment. The company is aware that long-term investment correlates to the sustainability of the planet we live in and its services to the local communities. It focuses on searching for eco-friendly solutions and reducing carbon footprints.

Mowilex continues to strive to make a positive impact on consumers and the environment. Its carbon offset funds are used for regional habitat conservation and community empowerment. The company is also involved in protecting whale sharks and their 1,500-kilometer habitat in Saleh Bay, Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara. Mowilex also collaborates with the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry to plant 50,000 new trees, including 5,500 mangrove plants that protect coastlines and capture carbon in Bali, and 500 Tabebuya (Handroanthus chrysotrichus) in Purwakarta, West Java. (*)

SOURCE PT Mowilex Indonesia

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We may forsake some amount of return for future generations’: Auto industry’s Ford Foundation divesting millions from fossil fuels

    The Ford Foundation, one of the largest U.S. private foundations, will divest millions from the fossil fuels that historically powered the gas auto engines responsible for seeding the charitable endeavor in the first place.

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,0000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • 'Hours of my life I'm never going to get back': As offices reopen, workers resist bringing back the commute

    Workers say one of the biggest perks of working from home is skipping the commute and getting hours of their lives back.

  • Electric vehicles certainly are dirty — their battery packs are poised to be one of the biggest new sources of pollution

    The International Energy Agency (IEA) said this year it’s expecting 145 million electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide by 2030. Although EVs do not release carbon dioxide during their use, their production exerts the same toll on the environment as that of conventional cars, while the recycling of lithium-ion batteries poses unique challenges. Lithium-ion batteries are bulkier and take more space than their traditional counterpart, lead-acid batteries.

  • Elon Musk Has Disrupted the Auto and Space Industries. 1 More Thing He Can Add to His Resume.

    Elon Musk has built two industrial behemoths—Tesla and SpaceX—revolutionizing two industries. But that isn't all he has done to change industry.

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Macy's (NYSE: M) jumped Monday in part due to a report in The Wall Street Journal that Saks Fifth Avenue was aiming to take its e-commerce unit public at a valuation of $6 billion. Since Macy's is one of Saks' closest competitors, that news had investors upping their valuation of Macy's. Macy's market cap ballooned to nearly $9 billion on the news that Saks was aiming for a $6 billion valuation on Saks.com -- triple the $2 billion valuation it gave the unit in March.

  • Untaming a river: The stakes behind America’s largest dam removal

    It’s America’s biggest dam removal project. But can farmers, Native Americans, and salmon all walk – or swim – away happy?

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • U.S. energy transition to create Mexico auto jobs, climate envoy Kerry says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's manufacturing sector stands to benefit from a U.S. transition away from fossil fuels including through the creation of jobs for making electric vehicles, John Kerry, climate adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, said on Monday. "Mexico's industrial base, already deeply integrated with the rest of North America, absolutely stands to benefit from the energy transition," Kerry said alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico's Chiapas state, near the southern border with Guatemala.

  • Biggest U.S. Coal Miner Surges 17% as Global Energy Crisis Boosts Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverSales exceeded $90

  • Why are US beef prices soaring?

    Ongoing labor shortages, supply chain issues, and weather conditions are causing beef prices to skyrocket.

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • Enjoy Technology pops in public debut

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi is joined by Ron Johnson, Enjoy Technology CEO as the company goes public.

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

  • Zillow Won’t Buy Your Home, but Rival Opendoor Might

    (Bloomberg) -- The struggles at Zillow Group Inc. are giving a boost to its less-famous rival Opendoor Technologies Inc.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverShares in the companies moved in opposite direct

  • U.S. Factory Output Falls in Fresh Supply-Chain Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Production at U.S. factories fell by the most in seven months in September, in part reflecting a sharp pullback in the manufacturing of motor vehicles as well as broader backlogged supply chains and materials shortages.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular T

  • Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

    The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/PERMAFROST/oakveelglvr/index.html on which everything is built. "There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.