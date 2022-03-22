U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.00
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,419.00
    -17.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,331.00
    -39.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.60
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.30
    +2.18 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.40
    +7.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    +0.1670 (+7.77%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -0.34 (-1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3152
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.8900
    +0.4220 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,303.27
    +1,408.73 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.44
    +41.40 (+4.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,442.39
    +37.66 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,242.88
    +415.45 (+1.55%)
     

Moxey Solves Key Challenge for Crypto Currency Strategies

·3 min read

Charlie Davis, Moxey CEO Announces Crypto Strategies During Live Stream Event March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST

BATON ROUGE, La, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Crypto currency strategy will be unveiled to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors in a free live stream event to be held on March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST/4 p.m. EST by renowned financial and business expert, Charlie Davis, CEO of Moxey.

Moxey CEO Charlie Davis, finance and business expert, will unveil a new Crypto currency strategy to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors in a free live stream event to be held on March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST/4 p.m.
Moxey CEO Charlie Davis, finance and business expert, will unveil a new Crypto currency strategy to entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors in a free live stream event to be held on March 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. CST/4 p.m.

Davis is a nationally recognized strategist and leader in building blockchain business communities, supporting the successful launch and expansion of small and mid-sized organizations across 16 cities in the Southeast U.S., an entrepreneur for over 25 years, specifically involved in crypto currencies for 9 years.

During the live-stream event open to the public, specifics on how Moxey has solved major crypto challenges around high transaction fees, privacy, transparency, governance, energy consumption and related issues.

For more information and RSVP, click here.

More than $1 million dollars' worth of goods and services each month are transacted through Moxey. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature passed a resolution recognizing Moxey and Bitcoin for their success in creating a more vibrant economy.

"Moxey is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between the old economy and the new economy. We've already built a vibrant and active economy with more non-speculative transactions than most other digital currencies," Davis said, confirming what digital exchange experts have echoed during the boom of Crypto and the latest trend, Non-fungible Token known as NFTs.

"Moxey has solved some of the key challenges that prevent digital currencies from being used in everyday transactions. We will be disclosing our Proof-of-Value mechanism that allows the Moxey dollar to maintain its stable price while providing financial incentives for users."

"Digital community currency is an expanding option linking businesses and growing wealth for the more than 4,000 companies in the Moxey database, a viable alternative to the traditional dollar, and that's exciting," he said.

According to Joseph Castille of MetaCom, LLC, "Moxey is transforming its existing ecosystem of thousands of business owners, their customers and stakeholders by leveraging the power of blockchain technology and digital assets. Charlie Davis and his team are demonstrating the power of these new technologies to accelerate innovation and collaborative human problem solving in the real world. Companies like Moxey represent the leading edge of Main Street commerce for the next 25 years."

Direct Links

Live-Stream Event:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/investor-update-q-a-webinar-tickets-297871109507

About Moxey: Moxey is an American financial technology company that operates a digital community currency (Moxey dollar) that facilitates business-to-business exchange of goods and services. Moxey offers interest free lines of credit to businesses. The company is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with 16 communities in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee. Learn about Moxey's business solutions at MoxeyUSA.com, follow @MoxeyCommunity on Instagram or @Moxey on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Moxey Logo Files

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moxey-solves-key-challenge-for-crypto-currency-strategies-301507273.html

SOURCE Moxey

Recommended Stories

  • Bonds Extend Drop After Fed Sparks One of Worst Days in Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. bond market reeled further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s declines after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s aggressive rate hike comments drove yields on short-dated Treasuries to one of their biggest daily jumps of the past decade.Most Read from BloombergChina Eastern Boeing 737 Jet Crashes With More Than 130 on BoardChina Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds JetsHong Kong Signals Covid Shift by Cutting Flight Bans, QuarantineUkraine Update: Mariupol Re

  • ‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst

    Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer. “The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift in activity, which will trigger a steep decline in the rate of increase of home prices, starting perhaps as soon as the spring,” Shepherdson wrote in a research note distributed Sunday.

  • Vinco Ventures stock soars, Goldman Sachs conducts first OTC bitcoin option trade, Al Michaels strikes deal with Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live examines several of the day's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    After a stunning rally last week, Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened Monday on a quiet note and was trading down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET. An analyst downgrade just ahead of earnings is hitting investor sentiment even as Nio just confirmed it will not follow the footsteps of rival Tesla in increasing prices of its electric vehicles (EVs). Nio is set to report its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 earnings after market close on Thursday.

  • Here's the secret message from Warren Buffett's newest big deals

    Warren Buffett has made a few power moves in March. Here's what these big deals signal to investors.

  • Wheat prices soar on Ukraine fears, but U.S. growers can't cash in

    After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global wheat futures soaring, U.S. farmer Vance Ehmke was eager to sell his grain. Local prices shot up roughly 30% to nearly $12 a bushel, about the highest Ehmke could recall in 45 years of farming near the western Kansas town of Healy. Instead of reaping a windfall, Ehmke found a commodities market turned upside down.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    When markets turn volatile, it’s natural to look for some signal to cut through the additional noise and to clarify the stocks that are set for long-term gains. One signal that some investors latch onto is the trend of insider trading. CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and Board members all have access to the deeper workings of their companies, and their positions hold them responsible for company performance. This gives them a vested stake in the company – and it also gives them a much clearer view of their co

  • How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Keep on Buying Tesla Stock, Says Analyst Ahead of ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    That Tesla (TSLA) is a law unto itself is already well-established. And assessing the current state of the auto industry, Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks the EV leader is once again operating on another level. “We have been trimming estimates across our OEM coverage, but we are raising them at Tesla on price increases more than compensating risk from volume and battery cost inflation. With cash accumulating at a faster pace than Tesla's ability to grow physically, we look forward to E

  • Why Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is a High Growth Stock, but Possibly Overvalued

    Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is seeing increased volatility after a four-month downtrend. Investors are wondering if the price has found a grip, or if the stock is still losing ground, especially with today's price action prompting investors to re-evaluate their thesis. In this article, we will re-cap the key fundamentals and estimate if the stock is trading around value.

  • Shopify’s Stock Is Falling Again After a 50% Four-Day Rally

    Moves in the stock show the market's mixed instincts. Investors are stalking bargains one minute, and shunning high-multiple software shares the next.

  • Today’s stock market choppiness is ‘directly related’ to Fed Chair Powell’s comments: Strategist

    Quant Insight CEO Mahmood Noorani and Blanke Schein Wealth Management CIO Robert Schein join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rate hike cycles impacting the market, volatility levels, inflation, and opportunities in the tech and energy sectors.

  • Chinese Stocks Tumble As Hope For Better Times Proves Fleeting

    Chinese stocks fell hard Monday, including giants such as Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, over concerns about more disruption.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off. Blame Powell’s Comments on Half-Point Rate Hikes.

    It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Federal Reserve officials are considering a half-percentage-point rate increase this year. Statements to that effect still prompted a selloff in Treasuries on Monday. While short-dated yields rose most, the news hit Treasuries across the curve.

  • Equifax, TransUnion and Experian will soon stop counting medical debt in credit reports — now, for the bad news

    The nation’s three major credit bureaus say they are overhauling how they include medical debt in a consumer’s credit history. The agencies said the removal will result in nearly 70% of the medical debt on Americans’ credit reports. This is a case where less is more for the financial lives of many consumers, certainly during the pandemic, advocates say — but they note the people who will remain stuck with medical debt on their reports are likely going to be those who were already the most financially vulnerable.

  • 10 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we will look at 10 commodities stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip reading about how the commodities market has been performing so far, you can go directly to 5 Commodities Stocks That Pay Dividends. The commodities market has been extremely volatile ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck the world. […]

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Working on Master Plan 3. The Stock Is Jumping.

    A Thursday tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, plus more on Monday, seem to be helping Tesla stock Friday.

  • Why Anaplan Stock Was on Fire on Monday

    Shares of Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN) charged sharply higher on Monday, surging by as much as 28.1% in early trading. Anaplan announced on Sunday that it had reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by leading software investment firm Thoma Bravo for $66 per share. It also represents a premium of approximately 46% to the volume-weighted average price of Anaplan stock for the five-day period that ended on March 18, according to a press release issued by the company.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Can Beat the Market

    Cathie Wood had a tough start to 2022, but some of her key holdings could be big winners eventually.