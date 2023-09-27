Moxi, the Austin health care robot you might see in a hospital, raises millions to expand

Moxi is on the move.

Austin-based Diligent Robotics has raised $25 million to expand its line of Moxi robots that perform tasks for front-line health care teams.

The company says the new funding will allow it to triple its reach of what it calls a "robot teammate" in the health care industry. Diligent will also use the investment money to expand product development and market research.

Moxi was designed to increase efficiency and support clinical care teams so that health care workers have more time to focus on patient care. More than 22 health systems representing more than 200 hospitals nationwide currently use the robot.

Founded in 2017, Diligent uses artificial intelligence, machine learning technology and social engineering to build helper droids that assist humans in their work environments.

Moxi robots help clinical staff with routine tasks that don't directly involve patients. Designed with a flexible arm, gripper hand and full mobility, Moxi gathers and delivers items to patient rooms, drops off samples to the lab and retrieves products from supply rooms in nursing units.

If you're in a hospital with a Moxi, you might see it riding the elevator. To date, the robots have made more than 400,000 deliveries, the company says.

Among Diligent's early customers was Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

"Moxi keeps nurses closer to their patients so they don't have to do hunting and gathering," said David Marshall, chief nursing executive at Cedars-Sinai. "Staff members have told me that gives them more time for direct patient care."

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center launched its Moxi fleet in September 2021. They cruise the hospital's hallways and corridors, assisting nurses by carrying out simple but time-consuming work such as collecting medicine from the pharmacy or delivering lab samples. They head to the gift shop to pick up items for patients, and when it's time to be discharged, they travel to security to gather patients' personal belongings and bring it to their bedside.

When Cedars-Sinai introduced Moxi, "we were sort of worried employees were going to think they would be replaced with robots," Marshall previously told the American-Statesman.

"We were very clear and intentional in saying we have nurses and nurses assistants who were going to take care of patients and interface with patients, and Moxi is going to do point-to-point delivery. Once people saw it in action, they knew it was true," he said.

Diligent Robotics was founded by Andrea Thomaz, a University of Texas robotics professor, and Vivian Chu, who was her doctoral student.

Here's what else to know about Moxi and health care robotics:

Diligent is competing in a fast-growing market for medical robotics, which is expected to grow into a $12.7 billion market globally by 2025 from $5.9 billion in 2020, according to MarketsandMarkets Research. Others in the market include Aethon's TUG robot, which pulls laundry and services pharmacy carts, as well as Xenex's robotic device that disinfects rooms and other areas with UV light.

Thomaz and Chu decided to explore commercialization and received a National Science Foundation grant of $750,000 that funded a six-month race to build a prototype of Moxi.

Thomaz and Chu decided to explore commercialization and received a National Science Foundation grant of $750,000 that funded a six-month race to build a prototype of Moxi.

Between 2018 and 2019, Diligent partnered with four health systems in Texas to complete a series of research trials. Working with the care teams, the company incorporated feedback to shape how Moxi fits into clinical workflows. The first commercial deployments of Moxi started in 2020.

The company, which doesn't disclose financial information, generates revenue through a subscription model based on each hospital's use of the robot.

Diligent previously raised $50 million. Investors in the current round of funding include Canaan, True Ventures, DNX Ventures, Next Coast and Northwestern Medicine Innovation.

