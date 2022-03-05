U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.75
    +0.55 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.6810 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,180.05
    -1,507.18 (-3.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Moxie the German Shepherd Embarks on the Adventure of a Lifetime

·2 min read

Jessica Stone and her German Shepherd, Moxie, will embark on an 18-month motorcycle journey across 5 continents to support gender equality and inspire young girls along the way.

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RUFFLY founder Jessica Stone, will embark on an 18-month motorcycle journey with her 75-pound German shepherd – Moxie – on the back of the bike. Jessica will ride across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Inspired by a partnership with Girl Up, a gender equality initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation, Jessica hopes her journey will equip young women with the skills and confidence to pursue their dreams and goals. Stone will be the first woman to ride a motorcycle across 5 continents with a German shepherd on the back, recording her adventures through weekly video episodes featured in her GoRUFFLY Around the World Adventure travel series.

The journey is not just a joyride – Jessica will raise $100k for Girl Up and donate 10% of all dog gear profits from RUFFLY's website. Not only will Jessica embark on the adventure of a lifetime, but she'll be making a difference for gender equality along the way.

Jessica will also visit Girl Up's global network for girl-led Clubs, learning about how these Gen Z leaders are influencing their communities for social change. Her first Girl Up Club meet-up will take place in Mexico City, then will extend to the United States and Canada during the summertime. Jessica's first landmark destination in 2022 will be Prudhoe Bay, Alaska.

About RUFFLY
Based in Los Angeles, CA, RUFFLY builds ethical outdoor dog gear to help you live extraordinary lives together with your dog every day. The gear is made by indigenous women artisans in Guatemala, and pairs naturally dyed textiles with top-quality hardware. RUFFLY prides itself on sustainability, ethical practices, and paying living wages.

About Girl Up
Girl Up is a movement to advance girls' skills, rights, and opportunities to be leaders. Founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010, Girl Up's leadership development programs have impacted 125,000 girls through 5,600 Clubs in 130 countries and all 50 U.S. states, inspiring a generation of girls to be a force for gender equality and social change.

Media Contact

Rahkendra Ice, Girl Up, 2023708083, rice@girlup.org

SOURCE Girl Up

