U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.75
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,930.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,586.50
    -21.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,169.10
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.05
    +1.82 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7780
    -0.0020 (-0.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.89
    +1.13 (+6.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6360
    +0.4280 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,764.04
    +1,134.62 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.30
    -57.93 (-5.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.14
    +36.89 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Moxie Marlinspike leaves encrypted-messaging app Signal

·2 min read
A photograph of Moxie Marlinspike
Moxie Marlinspike

Moxie Marlinspike, the co-founder and chief executive of encrypted-messaging app Signal, has resigned.

He blogged it was a "good time to replace myself as CEO" after working on Signal for over a decade.

Signal recently enabled crypto-currency payments within the app, which has concerned some users.

Mr Marlinspike remains a board member of the Signal Foundation, while the board's executive chair, Brian Acton, becomes interim chief executive.

Sitting alone

Mr Marlinspike - who changed his name from Matthew Rosenfield - blogged he had always hoped to reach a point where Signal could "grow and sustain" beyond his involvement.

"I was writing all the Android code, was writing all of the server code, was the only person on call for the service, was facilitating all product development, and was managing everyone," he wrote.

"I couldn't ever leave cell service, had to take my laptop with me everywhere in case of emergencies, and occasionally found myself sitting alone on the sidewalk in the rain late at night trying to diagnose a service degradation."

More than 40 million people now use Signal.

Instant-messaging apps

The app's popularity increased after planned changes to WhatsApp's privacy policy caused some users to switch.

It is free, and like WhatsApp, messages are automatically encrypted by default.

Both Signal and WhatsApp have benefited from Mr Marlinspike's skills as a programmer and cryptographer.

The Signal Protocol, which he developed, was also integrated into WhatsApp, as it has been into several other prominent instant-messaging apps.

'Real-life harms'

While Mr Marlinspike's tenure as chief executive has seen Signal grow in popularity, a recent experiment with crypto-currency has troubled some users.

In November, the app rolled out to all users a trial of an integrated payment system using a crypto-currency called MobileCoin - which claims to be both highly secure and environmentally friendly.

Mr Marlinspike has reportedly provided technical advice to the crypto-currency start-up.

Integrating a crypto-currency is, some say, a risky strategy, creating avenues for criminal misuse of the app and putting it within scope of financial legislation - such as anti-money-laundering laws - and regulation.

Alex Stamos, formerly Facebook's chief security officer, told The Verge: "The addition of pseudo-anonymous money-transfer functions greatly increases their legal attack surface, while creating the possibility of real-life harms."

Mr Marlinspike's replacement, Mr Acton, is also a veteran of the secure-messaging sector.

Mr Acton left WhatsApp, which he co-founded, in 2017 - the messaging app had been sold to Facebook, in 2014, in a deal worth $19bn (£11.4bn) in cash and shares.

He cites " differences surrounding the use of customer data and targeted advertising" as reasons for his departure from WhatsApp.

And, in 2018, with Mr Marlinspike, he launched the Signal Foundation, providing funding of $50m.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just became the first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion. The stock recently hit new highs on the back of strong iPhone 13 sales, but there's more to come. Analysts expect the tech giant to launch two new products in the next few years, including a foldable phone.

  • Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

    Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report. The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.

  • UK banks' security loopholes exposing customers to risk of online fraud, says Which?

    Cases of internet banking fraud rose by 97% in the first half of 2021, according to Which?

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Kodak Alaris and Laserfiche Partner to Offer Hardware and Software Bundle to Streamline Capture and Digital Transformation

    Kodak Alaris has announced a new partnership with Laserfiche — the leading SaaS provider of intelligent content management and business process automation — to offer a bundle promotion of the award-winning Kodak S2060W Scanner with Laserfiche Cloud in the U.S. and Canada. For each package of five or more Laserfiche licenses, customers will receive one free scanner.

  • 3 Top Software Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Whether at home, work, or play, software is likely to play a vital role in our activities. Due to annual recurring revenues (ARR), profitability, and high product demand, software companies make terrific investments. It is tough to talk about software stocks without mentioning the world's largest software company, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

  • If you use an iPhone and Mac, you need to try this amazing feature

    One of the great things about using an iPhone and a Mac is that you can enjoy some perks of the Apple ecosystem. Put differently, Apple products are designed to work seamlessly together and provide a user experience that is tough to match when using devices from different manufacturers. A prime example is the ability … The post If you use an iPhone and Mac, you need to try this amazing feature appeared first on BGR.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • How 'feature bloat' is driving the chip shortage

    What if the auto industry's best solution to the chip shortage was not simply making more chips? Suppose we instead got a handle on what might be called "feature bloat" — the tendency, fueled by sales competition, to slather new cars with as much technology as possible? Surveys show that consumers want — and expect — that their next car will be laden with whiz-bang features, demand that is a driver for the current bloat.

  • Apple's AirTags are cheaper than usual in Woot's latest one-day sale

    Woot knocks 5 percent off a four-pack of Apple's AirTags, bringing the price down to $94.

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-

  • What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

    Telecommunications companies around the world are expanding their next-generation, or 5G, networks. Guo Shining/VCG via Getty Images5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router. 5G offers an order of magnitud

  • Honor unveils its first foldable smartphone, the Magic V

    The company says the larger display is 'creaseless,' thanks to the water-drop hinge.

  • ‘Worrying security flaws’ may expose online banking customers to fraud – Which?

    Banks should ‘up their game’ by using the latest protection for their websites and not allowing customers to set unsecure passwords, Which? said.

  • This 2-in-1 robot vacuum is 'miles ahead' of the Roomba and it's $200 off on Amazon for a limited time

    This savvy robot vacuum cleaner is on super-sale! It functions as a mop, is voice-controlled and features a laser navigation system.

  • Samsung Reveals ‘World’s First’ Curved Monitor With 4K Resolution and 240Hz Refresh Rate

    CES 2022 is already off to an impressive start. That’s thanks in part to Samsung debuting the premium Odyssey Neo G8 curved monitor, which offers both a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. What’s most exciting about it, however, is the 32-inch monitor’s 1000R curve, which is the same aggressive curvature found on the gigantic (and …

  • Apple is working on ‘multiple’ folding iPhone prototypes, leaker says – but they could stay secret forever

    The company is hemmed in by the limits of flexible screens but is also waiting to see whether foldable phones ‘fall into obsolescence’

  • Apple AirPods Pro are nearly $60 off at Amazon — 'These little things pack a punch'

    Unlike previous versions of the iconic buds, these feature active noise-canceling.