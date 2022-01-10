U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,670.29
    -6.74 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,068.87
    -162.79 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,942.83
    +6.93 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,171.15
    -8.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.56
    +0.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    +5.20 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.51
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1860
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,756.17
    -165.41 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.51
    -63.72 (-6.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,441.37
    -37.19 (-0.13%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Moxie Marlinspike is leaving Signal; here's where we suspect he's headed and why

Connie Loizos
·4 min read

Moxie Marlinspike, the founder of the hugely popular encrypted communications app Signal, announced today in a blog post that he is stepping down in a move that he says has been in the works for several months.

While unexpected, the move isn't a shock to industry observers who have been watching the rise of MobileCoin, a cryptocurrency startup that counts Marlinspike as its earliest technical advisor.

Last spring, eight-year-old Signal, which has more than 40 million monthly users, began testing out an integration with MobileCoin, which says it's focused on enabling privacy-protecting payments made through “near instantaneous transactions” over one’s phone. But as Wired reported last week, a "much broader phase of that experiment has quietly been underway since mid-November. That's when Signal made the same feature accessible to all of its users without fanfare, offering the ability to send digital payments far more private than a credit card transaction—or a Bitcoin transfer—to many millions of phones."

MobileCoin founder Joshua Goldbard told the outlet that the rollout has spurred massive adoption of the cryptocurrency, telling Wired that "there are over a hundred million devices on planet Earth right now that have the ability to turn on MobileCoin and send an end-to-end encrypted payment in five seconds or less."

Notably, one needs to load one's wallet with the cryptocurrency first, and as Wired notes, it is listed for sale on only a few smaller cryptocurrency exchanges, including FTX, and none yet offer it to U.S. consumers. (FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is one of many investors in MobileCoin through his quantitative trading firm and cryptocurrency liquidity provider, Alameda Research.)

Even Americans will have access to the currency shortly, however, Goldbard told Wired, pointing to recently signed agreements, including with the cryptocurrency payment processor Zero Hash, that should allow U.S. residents buy MobileCoin within the first few months of this year.

MobileCoin closes on $66 million in equity in Series B round

In the meantime, going worldwide has been good for MobileCoin, which last summer raised $66 million in Series B funding at a $1.066 billion valuation and, according to sources close to the company, is in the process of raising a Series C round at a valuation that one source describes as "in the high single-digit billions" of dollars.

MobileCoin's growth has also raised questions about Signal and about Marlinspike, who has seemingly tried to maintain some distance between himself and MobileCoin. One apparent reason why centers on Signal employees, some of who told reporter Casey Newton last year that they viewed Signal's exploration of cryptocurrency as risky and an invitation for bad actors to use the platform.

A potentially bigger, but related, concern of critics is that integrating a privacy coin could legal headaches for Signal. As Matt Green, a cryptographer at Johns Hopkins University, told Wired last week, "I'm very nervous they're going to get themselves into a problematic situation by flirting with this kind of payment infrastructure when there's so much legislation and regulation around it."

It's a valid concern. As we've noted previously, cryptocurrencies and messaging apps haven’t historically mixed well owing to nervous regulators. Kik Messenger, the mobile messaging app founded by a group of University of Waterloo students in 2009, created a digital currency called Kin for its users to spend inside the platform. The project ultimately led to a years-long battle with the Securities & Exchange Commission that nearly decimated the company. Telegram, a much bigger messaging app than Signal — it claims more than 500 million monthly active users — similarly abandoned plans to offer its own decentralized cryptocurrency to anyone with a smartphone after years of battling with the SEC.

Even Facebook hasn't been able to gain much traction with its own cryptocurrency project, with the longtime leader of that effort, David Marcus, announcing back in November that he was leaving the company.

If Marcus shows up at MobileCoin, we wouldn't be surprised, but we'd be even less surprised to see Marlinspike get more involved in some capacity.

Neither Goldbard nor Marlinspike have responded to our requests today for more information, but asked if Marlinspike might consider taking over MobileCoin as CEO (the company doesn't have one), a source close to him says he is "not doing that" and right now just "taking a break."

We'll see. We aren't promising to eat our shoes if we're wrong. (It happens!)

For now, Marlinspike writes in his post, he will remain on Signal's board while Signal's search for a new CEO continues. Its executive chair, WhatsApp cofounder Brian Acton, will serve as Signal's interim CEO in the meantime.

Recommended Stories

  • This Crypto Might Be the Solana of 2022

    Solana soared 11,000% in 2021. Fantom's coin did better, with an epic 14,000% jump. It might do it again.

  • First Toyota with Solid-State Batteries Will Be a Hybrid

    The Japanese automaker confirmed that its first vehicle with solid-state batteries will launch by mid-decade; the new tech will initially debut in a hybrid.

  • Does Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in Study

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of online payments behemoth PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) plunged on Monday and remain down 3.7% as of 3 p.m. ET. As TheFly.com reports today, French investment bank Exane BNP Paribas just cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform to neutral, and set a $200 price target on the stock. On the one hand, that may sound like good news to you -- after all, PayPal shares only cost about $180 and change right now, so a $200 price target implies at least some upside in the stock.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Miller Now Has 50% of His Personal Wealth in Bitcoin

    The famed fund manager has invested heavily in bitcoin in his funds before, but now he’s revealed that half of his personal holdings are in the crypto and related holdings.

  • Why Tesla Stock First Crashed, Then Bounced Today

    The Nasdaq is having a rough morning, but the electric vehicle leader just got several pieces of good news from Wall Street.

  • Crypto analyst details the 'biggest overhang' for investors right now

    The Amber Group's Head of Americas Jeffrey Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the 2022 cryptocurrency market outlook amid pending regulatory policies, cryptocurrencies' competing with the U.S. dollar, bitcoin's price, and NFTs.

  • Bitcoin Dips Below $40K as ‘Death Cross’ Looms on Price Charts

    The past record of the "Death cross" as an indicator of bitcoin's future price trajectory is mixed – but crypto traders still watch it closely.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Fell Nearly 6% Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down 5.8% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. Latin America's e-commerce and financial technology leader was being dragged down along with other growth stocks following last week's signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve that interest rates might need to be raised faster than originally planned to fight inflation. MercadoLibre is now down some 40% from its last peak in the early autumn of 2021.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.