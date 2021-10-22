U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

MoxiWorks adds to leading suite of technology, acquires reeazily

·3 min read

The enterprise back-office solution will become part of the MoxiWorks slate of products driving brokerage profitability through higher productivity

SEATTLE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoxiWorks, the leading real estate technology platform, announced today they have acquired reeazily, an enterprise back-office solution that helps manage real estate transactions across the entire real estate organization. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/MoxiWorks)
(PRNewsfoto/MoxiWorks)

Reeazily, like MoxiWorks, was born out of real estate for real estate

Reeazily, like MoxiWorks, was born out of real estate for real estate. The company was founded in 2005 out of the need to develop a better system for franchise membership management, billing, and reporting for their clients at RE/MAX Northern Illinois. Over the last 16 years they have continued to evolve and enhance their products. Now, on its fourth generation, reeazily includes a complete brokerage back-office solution, broker.ez®, which integrates QuickBooks Online for accounting. Reeazily also integrates with DocuSign, SkySlope and Dotloop for transaction document management, all of which are existing partners in MoxiWorks' MoxiCloud Partner Program.

"We are so thrilled to welcome not only the reeazily products into the MoxiWorks universe, but the whole reeazily community," said York Baur, CEO MoxiWorks. "reeazily has been a partner in our MoxiCloud partner program for over three years and we're excited to expand our product offering as we integrate them fully into our products."

The entire reeazily team will be joining MoxiWorks and will become Moxians. reeazily CSO and co-founder Casey Reagan, will stay on board as MoxiWorks' Director of Product Management for back-office solutions, helping to drive innovation.

"We recognized a common focus on client service and drive to get things done at MoxiWorks," said Reagan. "That drive made it clear there is amazing synergy and that the Moxi culture was an amazing fit for us. We are excited to join the team."

Reeazily products will add to MoxiWorks' array of solutions including MoxiWorks' sphere-based CRM, MoxiEngage, leading CMA interactive presentation product, MoxiPresent, as well as their recruiting system, MoxiTalent, marketing suite, MoxiImpress and websites platform, MoxiWebsites alongside their renowned MoxiCloud open platform.

MoxiWorks acquired marketing automation platform, Imprev in November of 2019 which has expanded MoxiWorks' marketing offering, MoxiImpress, powering agent marketing efforts though the complete automation of listing materials.

As for future acquisitions, Baur shared, "We plan to continue to help consolidate the highly fragmented real estate tech market as the industry matures. We are highly selective and believe it's important to keep the long-term interests of the residential real estate brokerage to heart. We will look for acquisitions that help further that cause and reinforce the amazing customer loyalty that MoxiWorks enjoys as a result of great products on an open platform, backed up by great support."

About MoxiWorks
MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system for large residential real estate brokerages that serves over 260 brokerages and 340,000 agents nationwide that account for more than 13% of the transactions in the U.S. MoxiWorks' customer retention over the past seven years stands proudly at 96%. Their integrated tools are centered on sphere methodology that increases agents' repeat and referral business by 54%, while lowering overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage. The open platform known as the MoxiCloud has tools from more than 50 partners that integrate to create unique brokerage solutions. Find more information at moxiworks.com.

About reeazily
Created as a solution for RE/MAX Northern Illinois in 2005 to manage their franchisor operation, it supported a network of independent offices closing with as much as $380 million in commission. reeazily was spun off in 2018 to focus on delivering better brokerage and franchise systems. reeazily is closing thousands of transactions monthly from coast to coast.

MoxiWorks – Let's sell more homes together

For more information on this topic and other press inquiries at MoxiWorks, please contact Jordan Barrish at Jordan.barrish@moxiworks.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moxiworks-adds-to-leading-suite-of-technology-acquires-reeazily-301406430.html

SOURCE MoxiWorks

