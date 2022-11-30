Mozambican Petroleum Industry Report 2022: Focus on Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Liquefied Fuels and Lubricating Oils and Greases
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Mozambican Petroleum Industry 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on petroleum products from crude oil, natural gas, liquefied fuels and lubricating oils and greases, and the wholesale and retail trade of these products in Mozambique. It includes information on exploration and production sites, licensing rounds, notable players and developments.
There are profiles of 18 companies including multinationals such as TotalEnergies, Eni and Galp, South African group Sasol, government-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and Petromoc and Matola Gas Company
The Mozambican Petroleum Industry
Mozambique is largely reliant on oil and fuel imports due to lack of domestic refining capacity, and is a net importer of petroleum products. Upstream activities - including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas - and the liquid fuel sector are dominated by multinational companies.
Vast natural gas volumes have been discovered in offshore Area 1 and Area 4 blocks in the Rovuma basin, but investment inflows and the development of mega projects could be at risk due to security concerns in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.
Natural Gas Production
Natural gas is produced in the Pande and Temane fields in the Mozambique Basin. A floating plant for LNG, which arrived in Mozambique in January 2022, is the first offshore LNG project to come online in Mozambique, the first floating LNG facility to be deployed in deep waters in Africa and the third one in the world. The floating plant has a capacity to liquefy 3.4Mt of natural gas per year from subsea gas-producing wells.
Fuel Retail
Opportunities for fuel retailers are growing due to improving economic conditions in Mozambique. Fuel retail is dominated by the major international players.
All petrol and diesel products for sale in Mozambique are imported in a centralised process with retail prices set by the regulator. Diesel and petrol prices are not subsidised by government.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY PROFILE
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
3.3. Size of the Industry
3.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
4. LOCAL
4.1. Key Trends
4.2. Notable Players
4.3. Trade
4.4. Corporate Actions
4.5. Regulations
4.6. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
5. AFRICA
6. INTERNATIONAL
7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. COVID-19
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Labour
7.4. Security Issues
7.5. Natural Disasters
7.6. Environmental Issues
7.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
7.8. Government Support
7.9. Input Costs
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1 Barriers to Entry
9. SWOT ANALYSIS
10. OUTLOOK
11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
12. REFERENCES
12.1 Publications
12.2 Websites
Companies Mentioned
Abba Bokamoso Agricultural Development (Pty) Ltd
Afrox Mozambique Ltda
Bharat Gas Resources Ltd
Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Bharat PetroResources Ltd
Bharat Stars Services Pvt Ltd
BP Mocambique Ltda
BPCL-KIAL Fuel Farm Pvt Ltd
Central UP Gas Ltd
China National Petroleum Corporation
Companhia Mocambicana de Gasoduto SA
Companhia Mozambicana de Hidrocarbonetos S.A.
Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility Pvt Ltd
Energias Alternativas Renovaveis Lda
Eni E&P Holding BV
Eni Energy Activities Srl
Eni gas e luce SpA
Eni Gas Transport Services Srl
Eni Mozambico SpA
Eni New Energy SpA
Eni SpA
ETS SpA
FINO Paytech Ltd
Forjadora, SA
Galp Mozambique Ltda
Gas Distribution Company of Thessaloniki-Thessaly SA
Gas Supply Company Thessaloniki-Thessalia SA
Goa Natural Gas Pvt Ltd
Haridwar Natural Gas Pvt Ltd
Hu's Hu Bride and Co (Pty) Ltd
IHB Pvt Ltd
Importadora Mocambicana De Petroleos Ltda
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
JFS Energia SARL
JFS Imobiliaria S.A.
Kochi Salem Pipeline Pvt Ltd
Lemang Agricultural Services (Pty) Ltd
Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd
Mariconsult SpA
Matola Gas Company SA
Matrix Bharat Pte Ltd
Mozambique Rovuma Venture SpA
Mumbai Aviation Fuel Farm Facility Pvt Ltd
Oleos Mocambique Ltda
PetroBeira Ltda
Petroleos de Mozambique S.A.
Petromoc e Sasol SARL
PICSA Advisory Services (Pty) Ltd
Puma Energy (Mocambique) Ltda
Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd
Rovuma Basin LNG Land Ltda
Sabarmati Gas Ltd
SAMCO Sagl
Sasol Ltd
Sasol Nywerhede (Pty) Ltd
SEA SpA
Sentraal-Oos Korporatief Ltd
Seram SpA
Servizi Fondo Bombole Metano SpA
Sociedade Algodoeira do Niassa JFS S.A.
Tecnica Industrial SARL
TotalEnergies Marketing Mocambique S.A.
Transmed SpA
Transmediterranean Pipeline Co Ltd
Union Fenosa Gas SA
Vivo Energy Mozambique Ltda
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3y81g
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900