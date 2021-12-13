U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,682.04
    -29.98 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,660.95
    -310.04 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,529.31
    -101.29 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.15
    -15.66 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    -0.41 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0038 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4450
    -0.0440 (-2.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3250
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4600
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,578.33
    -2,223.46 (-4.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.32
    -45.82 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,251.32
    -40.46 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.69 (+0.71%)
     

Mozilla expects to generate more than $500M in revenue this year

Frederic Lardinois
·3 min read

The Mozilla Foundation today released its financial report for 2020. As usual, this gives us a good picture of the organization's financial health from a year ago, but for the first time this year, Mozilla also provided us with more recent data.

It's no secret that Mozilla recently went through a number of difficult years, with major layoffs in 2020 as it restructured its for-profit arm, Mozilla Corporation. Its flagship Firefox browser, despite a number of technical advances, is also struggling in a marketplace that is now dominated by Chromium-based browsers. Still, in 2020, Mozilla Corporation's revenue was $466 million from its search partnerships (largely driven by its search deal with Google), subscriptions and advertising revenue. That's essentially the same as in 2019, when Mozilla Corporation generated $465 million from these sources.

For 2021, the organization forecasts revenue of over $500 million.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISYtFzMXVbM?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

What's maybe most important, though, is that Mozilla's new products like its Mozilla VPN service, Firefox Relay Premium, Pocket and other commercial initiatives are slowly but surely starting to pay off. As Mozilla executive VP Angela Plohman and CFO Eric Muhlheim noted in today's announcement, revenue from new product offerings will grow 150% this year and account for 14% of the organization's revenue in 2021. The Mozilla VPN service saw a revenue increase of 450% from 2020 to 2021.

Still, in 2020, 86% of Mozilla's revenue in 2020 came from its search deal with Google. That may be down from 88% in 2019, but for all intents and purposes, Mozilla remains fully dependent on Google for the time being.

Diversifying its revenue sources is really the only way for Mozilla to decrease its reliance on a search deal with a company that is both a competitor, thanks to its dominant Chrome browser, and is increasingly out of alignment with Mozilla's overall philosophy.

"As advertising changes and the future of the web’s business model hangs in the balance, we have been exploring new and responsible ways to monetize that align with our values and set us apart," Mitchell Baker, CEO and chairwoman of Mozilla Foundation, writes in today's announcement. "We’ve long believed the deprecation of cookies and a reckoning of the online advertising ecosystem was coming — and was much needed. Now it is here, and we are positioned to navigate the industry toward a new model of responsible advertising that respects people while delivering value to companies. By building products for the future, we are building a business for the future."

At the end of the day, though, what Mozilla needs is for more users to adopt (or come back to) its services, whether that's its browser or its VPN. There is a window here for a non-Chrome browser, with users increasingly skeptical about Google's motivations and Microsoft's Edge team making a few missteps in recent months. Yet at the same time, Mozilla's efforts to bring sponsored suggestions and ads to Firefox haven't necessarily endeared the organization to its own users either.

Recommended Stories

  • Solana leads crypto fall as bitcoin, ethereum slide

    Solana was hit by a high-profile distributed denial-of-service attack.

  • 3 Things About Alibaba That Smart Investors Know

    Did you know that Alibaba is also one of China's top advertising, gaming, and smart speaker companies?

  • Bitcoin Touches New Milestone With 90% of Total Supply Mined

    The feat means 18.89 million bitcoins — of a maximum of 21 million — are now on the open market.

  • Cardano (ADA) Keeps Moving Lower, Next Support At $1.15

    ADA tests support at $1.30.

  • Instacart president says she's stepping down after just months on the job

    The president of Instacart has announced she will leave her position at the end of the year, just months after joining the grocery delivery app from Facebook. Carolyn Everson said in a social media post that she plans to take a “real break” as she turns 50 to decide on her next career move. “I know our time is short on this Earth and I know I want to keep making a difference and keep focusing on enlightened leadership and the importance of building strong cultures for people to thrive personally and professionally,” she said in a Facebook post. Everson was recruited to the Instacart job in August 2021 by Fidji Simo, who had taken over as CEO of the delivery tech company shortly before that after 10 years at Facebook, including two years as head of the Facebook app.

  • Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $1?

    The cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has wowed investors with its path up the charts. Right now, Shiba Inu trades for a fraction of cent. And that means a small investment could result in considerable riches if the cryptocurrency continues to gain ground. First, let's take a look at a more important question: Could Shiba Inu actually reach $1? Today, about 549 trillion Shiba Inu coins are in circulation.

  • Why Cybersecurity Stocks Could See More Upside From Ransomware Attacks

    Recent sell-offs have taken some of the air out of the sector, but many cybersecurity stocks have turned in a solid 2021.

  • 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Trounce Shiba Inu in 2022

    Sure, there are cryptocurrencies with bigger market caps than Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB). Shiba Inu's remarkable gain of well over 66,000,000% puts it in a class of its own. Here are two cryptocurrencies that could trounce Shiba Inu in 2022. It wasn't all that long ago that Shiba Inu ranked higher than Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) based on market cap.

  • Top five places to spend Bitcoin

    Since its inception in 2009, Bitcoin is the largest and most well-known digital currency. Its acceptance as a payment method has grown a lot in the last few years.

  • Chatex Users Ask US Treasury to Release Crypto Frozen by Sanctions

    Retail users were swept up by actions meant to punish a crypto firm accused of money laundering.

  • UK antitrust regulator looks into Microsoft's $16 billion Nuance deal

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has been stepping up its regulation of Big Tech, said it was considering if the deal would result in lesser competition in the UK market. Microsoft announced it would buy Nuance in April to boost its presence in cloud services for healthcare. Reuters reported last week the deal, which will be Microsoft's second biggest after its $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn in 2016, was set to secure unconditional EU antitrust approval. Microsoft has also been in preliminary talks with the CMA ahead of a formal request for approval of the Nuance deal, the sources had said.

  • 4 Cryptocurrencies That Turned $10,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 2021

    A $10,000 investment in these supercharged digital currencies would have made some folks millionaires, or even billionaires!

  • How Elon Musk Built His Fortune—And Became the Richest Private Citizen in the World

    Elon Musk made his money differently than most of today’s famous billionaires. Here's how he did it

  • DARKTRACE REPORTS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COMMUNICATIONS SECTOR MOST TARGETED BY CYBER-ATTACKERS IN 2021

    Darktrace, a global leader in cyber security AI, today reported that the information technology (IT) and communications sector was the most targeted industry globally in 2021, as uncovered by Darktrace's security researchers.

  • Gig platform report calls for transparency to fix abuse

    A not-for-profit set up by a former Uber driver who successfully challenged the ride-hailing giant's misclassification of drivers' employment status in the UK, has published a timely report pressing the case for proper oversight of the algorithms and data used to remotely surveil and control the labor of platform workers. Timely -- given the European Union has just proposed legislation to enhance algorithm transparency on digital labor platforms as a lever to tackle problematic working conditions. Including, potentially, stripping out existing rights associated with automated decision-making; and removing the requirement to carry out a data protection impact assessment prior to processing sensitive personal data -- which the not-for-profit warns would amount to "a hammer-blow for precarious workers who already have long been denied basic employment rights who could now be robbed of the means to hold rogue employers to proper account", as the report puts it. It contains a number of case studies which illustrate the obstacles and obfuscation faced by regional gig workers seeking to obtain data access rights to try to assess the fairness of platforms' data-driven decisions about them and their labor (up to and including termination of their ability to work on the platform).

  • Security Concerns Sink Solana, Investors on Watch

    The last few days have provided a rather choppy price action for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), to put it nicely. The pressure Solana has been under appears to be somewhat reversing over the past 24 hours, with Solana up 0.7%. Unfortunately, Solana has had previous DDoS attacks in the past, suffering a 17-hour outage in September. Investors in Solana may or may not be aware of this network's susceptibility to attacks; however, these risks have been pointed out by some rather large institutional investors.

  • Better Buy: Ethereum vs. Cardano

    Investing in the native tokens of blockchains that support smart contracts has been an exceptionally smart move in 2021. Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been an even bigger winner, with a nearly eightfold gain. Keith Speights (Ethereum): Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) remains the most popular cryptocurrency based on market cap. No other blockchain platform comes close to Ethereum in terms of adoption.

  • Robinhood Turns to Chainalysis for Data, Compliance Tools

    Crypto tracing firm Chainalysis said it will provide data and compliance tools to Robinhood’s crypto trading service, Robinhood Crypto.

  • Huge Demand for Appliances, Autos Could Help Acerinox Stock Soar 50%

    Acerinox said a jump in demand for alloys and stainless steel is putting the company on course for its strongest annual earnings in its 51-year history.

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Jumps. Its Electric-Bike Brand Is Going Public.

    LiveWire, introduced as a stand-alone model in 2019, will be the first publicly traded electric vehicle motorcycle.