Mozilla finds that most dating apps are not great guardians of user data

TechCrunch· Image Credits: Leon Neal / Getty Images
Ivan Mehta
Updated 3 min read
0

Dating apps are not following great privacy practices and are collecting more data than ever in order to woo Gen Z users, a new study by Mozilla pointed out. Researchers reviewed dating apps in terms of privacy in 2021. In the latest report, they noted that dating apps have become more data-hungry and intrusive.

The organization studied 25 apps and labeled 22 of them " Privacy Not Included" — the lowest grade in Mozilla's parlance. Mozilla only gave Queer-owned and operated Lex a positive review, with Harmony and Happn getting a passable rating.

Mozilla said 80% of the apps may share or sell your personal data for advertising purposes. The report noted that apps like Bumble have murky privacy clauses that might sell your data to advertisers.

"We use services that help improve marketing campaigns . . . Under certain privacy laws, this may be considered selling or sharing your personal information with our marketing partners," an in-app popup says, as noted by Mozilla.

The report noted that the majority of apps, including Hinge, Tinder, OkCupid, Match, Plenty of Fish, BLK and BlackPeopleMeet, had precise geolocation from users. Apps like Hinge collect location data in the background when the app is not in use.

“The collection of your geolocation may occur in the background even when you aren't using the services if the permission you gave us expressly permits such collection. If you decline permission for us to collect your precise geolocation, we will not collect it, and our services that rely on precise geolocation may not be available to you," Hinge's policy states.

The insidious role of data brokers

Dating apps claim that they collect a significant amount of data to find better matches for users. However, if that data ends up with data brokers, there are grave consequences. Last year, The Washington Post reported that a U.S.-based Catholic group bought data from Grindr to monitor some members.

Notably, Grindr — which got one of the lowest ratings under Mozilla's review — has had a record of lapses in privacy and security practices.

"If dating apps think people are going to keep handing over their most intimate data - basically, everything but their mother’s maiden name - without finding love, they're underestimating their users. Their predatory privacy practices are a dealbreaker," Zoë MacDonald, researcher and one of the authors of the report, said in a statement.

As per data from analytics firm data.ai, dating app downloads are slowing down. Separately, data from Pew Research published last year suggests that only three in 10 adults have ever used a dating site or an app — a figure that has stayed the same since 2019. Last month, The New York Times published a report noting that dating app giants Match Group and Bumble have lost more than $40 billion in market value since 2021.

Companies are now looking toward new ways to engage potential daters, including experimenting with AI-powered features. Match Group already said during its Q3 2024 earnings this year that it plans to leverage AI. In March, Platformer reported that Grindr plans to introduce an AI chatbot that could engage in sexually explicit language.

Mozilla said that apps already use AI to match algorithms. With the onset of generative AI, researchers are not confident that dating apps will have enough protections for user privacy.

Mozilla privacy researcher Misha Rykov said that, as dating apps collect more data, they have a duty to protect that data from being exploited.

"To forge stronger matches users have to write compelling profiles, fill out numerous interest and personality surveys and charm matches, share pictures and videos — the whole experience is heavily dependent on how much information people share. By this virtue, dating apps must protect this data from exploitation," he noted.

Earlier this year, Mozilla also evaluated a bunch of AI bots that could act as a romantic partner and found some serious concerns about security and data sharing practices of these bots.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Inside Palantir’s AI Sales Secret Weapon: Software Boot Camp

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp once said that the only way he’d hire salespeople was if he were “hit by a bus.” The company’s software, which organizes and analyzes troves of data for companies and governments, was so good it would sell itself, he reasoned.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Disco

  • Bitcoin Miners Reap Windfall as 'Runes' Debut Sends Transaction Fees to Record Highs

    The Bitcoin "halving" was supposed to dramatically chop revenue of bitcoin mining companies. Instead, the simultaneous launch of Casey Rodarmor's Runes protocol has ignited a flurry activity on the oldest and largest blockchain, driving up fees.

  • 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    These companies' stocks are some of the best bargains in AI, and too good to pass up right now.

  • Coca-Cola signs $1.1 billion deal to use Microsoft cloud, AI services

    Microsoft said on Tuesday that Coca-Cola had signed a $1.1 billion five-year deal to use its cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Coca-Cola had in 2020 signed a five-year deal worth $250 million to use Microsoft's cloud and business software. The two companies said Coca-Cola would test Microsoft's Copilot offerings to see how the tools improve productivity for the beverage maker.

  • Are Palantir and Oracle a Match Made in Heaven?

    Palantir and Oracle recently announced an interesting partnership, stitching together cloud infrastructure and big data analytics.

  • Apple's Q1 smartphone shipments in China tumble 19%, data shows

    Apple's smartphone shipments in China tumbled 19% in the first quarter of the year, the worst performance since 2020, as the iPhone maker took a hit from Huawei's new product launches in the premium segment, market data showed. Apple's share in the world's biggest smartphone market fell to 15.7% in the first quarter from 19.7% a year earlier. Apple lost its crown as the biggest smartphone seller in China to rival Vivo, sliding to third place in the quarter, followed by Huawei whose market share jumped to 15.5% from 9.3% a year earlier.

  • Bitcoin Miners Have Raked in Abnormal Transaction Fees Since Halving: Bernstein

    The spike in network fees was driven by speculative activity to mint new meme tokens following the launch of the Runes protocol, the report said.

  • Broadcom Faces Backlash Over Licensing, EU Trade Groups Demand Investigation

    On Monday, critics of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) dismissed the U.S. chipmaker’s revisions to its cloud licensing practices, arguing that the changes fail to resolve their concerns over alleged price increases, unfair software licensing terms, and product bundling. Last week, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan announced in a blog post a series of modifications to the licensing conditions of the recently acquired cloud computing company VMware, following grievances from some EU business users and a trade group

  • With Easel, ex-Snap researchers are building the next-generation Bitmoji thanks to AI

    Easel is a new startup that sits at the intersection of the generative AI and social trends, founded by two former employees at Snap. The company has been working on an app that lets you create images of yourself and your friends doing cool things directly from your favorite iMessage conversations. There’s a reason why I mentioned that the co-founders previously worked at Snap before founding Easel. While Snap may never reach the scale of Instagram or TikTok, it has arguably been the most innova

  • Meta Platforms Retakes Its Open-Source Lead

    Meta Platforms made a splash last week with its Llama 3 release—and developers are impressed.