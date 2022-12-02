U.S. markets close in 2 hours

MP Aldag Announces Federal Funding for EV Chargers in British Columbia and Alberta

·5 min read

LANGLEY, BC, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) in British Columbia, Alberta and across the country.

Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $5-million investment in Parkland to install 76 EV fast chargers at public retail fuel and convenience locations in British Columbia and Alberta. These chargers will be available to British Columbians and Albertans by March 2024.

The project also received an investment of more than $1.8 million from the Province of British Columbia.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada  to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in decarbonizing the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sector. Earlier today, Minister Alghabra announced two forthcoming calls for proposals. The first will seek projects for Stream 1 of the nearly $200-million Green Freight Program, which will help fleets improve energy efficiency and reduce both fuel costs and emissions. The second will launch a new medium- and heavy-duty stream under the Zero Emission Vehicle Awareness Initiative, supporting outreach, education and capacity-building activities to enable greater adoption of zero-emission vehicles and lower-emission alternatives across the sector in all regions of the country.

Earlier today, Minister Wilkinson announced that the government will invest $160,000 in the City of Stratford to install 23 EV chargers in public places. These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

Quotes

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today in British Columbia and Alberta, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson
Minister of Natural Resources

"Thanks to policy and incentives from both the province and the federal government, British Columbia has the highest electric vehicle adoption rate in Canada and the entire continent. Canada is investing in charging infrastructure so that the many new drivers of electric vehicles will be able to quickly charge their vehicles, easing travel and contributing to our fight against climate change."

John Aldag
Member of Parliament for Cloverdale–Langley City

"British Columbia leads the way in North American EV adoption, making the province a natural starting point for our ultra-fast charging network. With support from NRCan and the Government of British Columbia, we are doubling the size of our previously announced ultra-fast network, from 25 to 50 locations. Our network will help eliminate range anxiety for EV drivers, and by offering high-quality convenience and food choices, we aim to deliver industry-leading customer amenities and experiences."

Bob Espey
President and CEO, Parkland

"B.C. is leading North America in the uptake of zero-emission vehicles and is recognized as a global leader in Electric Mobility Canada's 2022 report ranking provinces on the ease of going electric in a time of climate crisis and gas price inflation. As of September, EVs made up 17.5 percent of new light-duty passenger vehicles sold this year in British Columbia. The fast chargers being installed by Parkland across B.C. are a great example of both federal and provincial governments making key infrastructure investments to support the transition to clean transportation."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston
B.C. Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation

Quick Facts

  • Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada.

  • Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

  • Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP with an additional $400 million, and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

  • To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

Related Information

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/02/c9135.html

