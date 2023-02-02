MP Evans Group "fully expects" to continue growing in 2023
London, UK --News Direct-- MP Evans Group PLC
MP Evans Group PLC (AIM:MPE) CEO Matthew Coulson speaks to Proactive's Thomas Warner after releasing crop and production figures for 2022 that showed a continued increase in output. Coulson says that the group "fully expects" to continue growing during 2023, and also confirms that the board remains fully committed to its progressive dividend policy.
