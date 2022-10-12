MP McLeod Announces Federal Support for Remote Indigenous Energy Advisors in NWT

FORT PROVIDENCE, NT, Oct. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today is ENERGY STAR Day, and across the country Canadians are doing their part in the fight against climate change — including by making their homes greener and more energy-efficient. Energy efficiency measures alone can account for one-third of the action needed to meet global climate targets and reach net zero by 2050 — all while helping to reduce home energy costs. That's why the Government of Canada is supporting Canadians through the Greener Homes Grant and supporting the employment of energy advisors in communities across Canada.

Today, Michael V. McLeod, Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $682,829 to Gonezu Energy Inc. to support the training and deployment of Indigenous energy advisors in remote communities across the Northwest Territories.

Gonezu Energy Inc. will create and deliver a training program for new energy advisors. As part of this initiative, it will provide candidates and new advisors with practical, hands-on training and mentorship opportunities. Gonezu Energy Inc. will collaborate with educational and service organizations in program development and implementation. This will result in the deployment of up to a dozen new energy advisors across the Northwest Territories while supporting Indigenous communities to increase their capacity for delivering energy efficiency improvements.

Energy advisors from coast to coast to coast are helping homeowners to improve energy efficiency through pre-retrofit and post-retrofit EnerGuide evaluations. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy as well as programs like the Greener Homes Initiative will create sustainable jobs while moving Canada toward a resilient, net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050.

In August, 2022, Minister Wilkinson announced public consultations for the Canada Green Buildings Strategy, whose main objective is to create a net-zero emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Canada Green Buildings Council estimates that Canada's green buildings industry could support approximately 1.5 million direct jobs by 2030, up from 462,000 today.

With this project, Gonezu Energy Inc. contributes in its own way to the Canada Green Buildings Strategy objectives for climate resilient buildings. The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will mobilize national action to transform markets and reduce costs to meet this goal.

"Improving energy efficiency is an effective strategy for fighting climate change, reducing home-energy costs for communities and creating sustainable jobs across the country. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the vital work of Indigenous energy advisors in remote communities across the Northwest Territories. Congratulations to Gonezu Energy Inc. and all those involved in this initiative."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Through this investment to Gonezu Energy Inc., we aim to create good jobs and help people save on their monthly energy bills by making their homes more energy-efficient."

Michael V. McLeod

Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"We are very excited to work with our Indigenous Government partners — the Akaitcho Territory Government, Dehcho First Nations, Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government and the Tłı̨chǫ Government — and their community members to create and deliver this program whose purpose is to increase the number of registered energy advisors."

Jason Collard, CEO Gonezu Energy Inc.

Quick Facts

To access the initiative, homeowners must apply through Natural Resources Canada's Greener Homes portal to confirm their eligibility and choose a service organization to complete a pre-retrofit home evaluation — a crucial component to inform homeowners of the best retrofit opportunities in each unique situation.

Once homeowners have completed a recommended retrofit, a post-retrofit evaluation is conducted and NRCan processes payment of the grant to the recipient.

The Canada Greener Homes initiative will deliver up to 1.5 megatonnes in emissions reduction annually by 2026 and is expected to generate over 110,000 direct and indirect jobs across Canada, building on the more than 436,000 direct jobs the energy efficiency sector accounted for in 2018.

The Government of Canada launched the Canada Greener Homes Grant initiative in May 2021 to help up to 700,000 Canadian homeowners retrofit their homes.

The federal government has funded the development of the DiscoverEE Hub — an online portal to help Canadians join the energy efficiency industry and become energy advisors. The hub was designed and is operated in partnership with Efficiency Canada .

The Canada Green Buildings Strategy will seek to mobilize national action to reduce emissions by 37 percent from 2005 by 2030 and to create a net-zero-emissions buildings sector by 2050. The Strategy will focus on increasing the rate of building retrofits, ensuring buildings are resilient and net-zero from the start, and on transforming space and water heating. It will be backed by $150 million, as committed to in Canada's Emissions Reduction Plan .

Canadians' input to the Canada Green Buildings Strategy is essential to ensure that it reflects the priorities of people living in Canada and enables all to contribute to greening our built environment. Add your voice to the discussion of reaching net zero in the buildings sector. Have your say!

