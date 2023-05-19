Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) shareholders have endured a 42% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 42%. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.0%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 5.0% in the last three years. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 18% in the last three months.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Mpac Group fell to a loss making position during the year. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Investors in Mpac Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 42%, against a market gain of about 5.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mpac Group better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Mpac Group you should be aware of.

