Mpact Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth R46m

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Mpact Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Executive Director Bruce Strong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R14m worth of shares at a price of R29.20 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than R26.87 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Notably Bruce Strong was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.59m shares worth R46m. But they sold 1.14m shares for R33m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Mpact insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Mpact Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significantly more insider buying, than insider selling, at Mpact. In fact, five insiders bought R46m worth of shares. On the other hand, Managing Director of Paper Manufacturing Division Hugh Thompson netted R1.3m by selling. Insiders have spent more buying shares than they have selling, so on balance we think they are are probably optimistic.

Does Mpact Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.0% of Mpact shares, worth about R120m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Mpact Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Mpact. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mpact you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

