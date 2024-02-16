Mpact Limited's (JSE:MPT) largest shareholders are public companies with 34% ownership, individual investors own 27%

Key Insights

Significant control over Mpact by public companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

52% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Institutions own 24% of Mpact

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 34% to be precise, is public companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 27% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mpact.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mpact?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Mpact does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mpact's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Mpact. Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited is currently the company's largest shareholder with 34% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 7.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Gayatri Paper Mills Gauteng (Pty) Limited and Old Mutual Investment Group South Africa (Pty) Limited are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Bruce Strong, the CEO has 1.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Mpact

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in Mpact Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own R120m worth of the R4.2b company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 27% stake in Mpact. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 10%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 34% of Mpact stock. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

