Mpact Limited's (JSE:MPT) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.9x Mpact Limited (JSE:MPT) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios greater than 10x and even P/E's higher than 15x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Mpact certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Mpact's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Mpact would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 32% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 8.5% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be similar to the 9.2% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Mpact is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Mpact's P/E

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Mpact currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

