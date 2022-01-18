MPC Container Ships ASA publishes container market and operational update

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships ASA ("MPCC" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the following market and company update and measures taken to implement the Company's distribution plan. The update includes the following:

Completion of the balance sheet optimization in Q4 2021 leading to more than 30 vessels being unencumbered

The container market started the year 2022 even stronger than it ended 2021

Over the past weeks, MPCC has concluded seven additional multi-year charter fixtures (at strong rates and for forward positions) and one additional vessel sale

As of 1 January 2022 contracted revenues increased to ~USD 1.2 billion and projected secured EBITDA is more than USD 850 million

An amount of USD 150 - 160 million in proceeds from vessel sales is available for event-driven distributions already in Q1 2022

An extraordinary general meeting will be held on 28 January 2022, where authorisations for both dividend distributions and share buy-backs are proposed to be granted to the board, to commence event-driven and recurring distributions

For further details on the market and operational update on the Company, please refer to the attached presentation. An investor call will be hosted on Wednesday 19 January at 10:00 CET. Please see below for call-in details.

The above information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Further information and contact:

For further information, please contact ir@mpc-container.com.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on the feeder segment below 5,000 TEU. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

