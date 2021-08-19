U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.50
    -28.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,667.00
    -220.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,757.00
    -92.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,130.20
    -24.80 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.84
    -1.62 (-2.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0038 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.00
    +5.09 (+28.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8640
    +0.1040 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,328.85
    -837.57 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,110.73
    -17.96 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.61
    -112.71 (-1.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

MPC Container Ships ASA reports Q2 and six-month 2021 results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Significantly improved operating revenues by 25 percent and EBITDA by 43 percent compared to Q1 2021.

  • Revised FY 2021 guidance based on current market developments.

  • Continued high chartering activity in Q2 2021 bringing the EBITDA backlog to more than USD 500 million.

Q2 and six-month 2021 results:

MPC Container Ships ASA ("MPCC" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries the "Group") today published its unaudited financial report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021.

  • Total revenues of USD 68.8 million in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021: USD 54.9 million).

  • EBITDA of USD 31.9 million in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021: USD 22.3 million).

  • Net profit of USD 12.0 million in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021: USD 3.5 million).

  • Utilization of 96.9% in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021: 99.2%).

  • Average time charter equivalent ("TCE") of USD 13,437 per day in Q2 2021 (Q1 2021: USD 10,502 per day).

  • Cash and cash equivalents of USD 46.3 million as at 30 June 2021. Equity ratio of 58.8% and leverage ratio of 37.7%.

As at 30 June 2021, the Group owns and operates 64 container vessels, whereof 56 are fully owned and 8 are operated in a joint venture.

The Company revises its guidance for FY 2021, with expected revenues in the range of USD 320-325 million and expected EBITDA in the range of USD 210-215 million. The guidance is subject to certain assumptions, including the sale of one of the Company's 2,800 TEU container vessels being successfully finalized and executed.

CEO Constantin Baack comments in relation to the announcement:

"The positive momentum in the container market is strengthening, supported by very strong fundamentals resulting in a further tightening of the availability of assets. Due to the upward trend in global trade and growing inefficiencies in the logistical chains there are no indications whatsoever of a weakening market before at least well into 2022.

In these market conditions the Company has completed a total of 42 fixtures in 2021 and expanded the fleet with additional 11 vessels, locking in favourable rates and consequently improving the EBITDA backlog to a total of more than USD 500 million. The visibility for 2021 is vastly improved, allowing the Company to revise the FY 2021 guidance.

Continuing to adhere to the moderate leverage strategy, we will continue to optimize our financial structure to achieve a more optimal balance sheet. Following that, the Company is well positioned to pay dividends in 2022."

Q2 and six-month 2021 earnings call and webcast:

The Company will host a webcast for the presentation of the Q2 2021 results commencing on Thursday 19 August 2021 at 15:00 hours CEST / 09:00 hours EDT. The presentation will be made available on the Company's webpage (https://www.mpc-container.com/en/financial-reports/) prior to the earnings call. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

The event is being streamed. It is recommended that you listen via your computer speakers. Please note that for optimal viewing, it is recommended not to use VPN, but instead to connect directly to the internet. Please disable pop-up blockers in order to view the content in its entirety.

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wjb6tesa

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the earnings call using the below dial-in information:

Norwegian LocalCall Dial-In (Oslo): +47 23 96 02 64

US LocalCall Dial-In (New York): +1 (631) 510-7495

International/Toll Attendee Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 928000

Conference ID: 7363477

Following the earnings call, a post-call recording of the webcast will be made available on the Company's webpage (https://www.mpc-container.com/en/financial-reports/).

The above information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Further information and contact:

For further information, please contact ir@mpc-container.com.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") was formed in April 2017. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-container-ships-asa/r/mpc-container-ships-asa-reports-q2-and-six-month-2021-results,c3399352

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17513/3399352/b092b6c55d0495c3.pdf

MPCC H1 2021 Financial Report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-container-ships-asa-reports-q2-and-six-month-2021-results-301358681.html

SOURCE MPC Container Ships ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record in Hong Kong as China Widens Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 5.4% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Sells Off As Fed Moves To Exit; Nvidia, dLocal, Robinhood Earnings Late

    Stocks tumbled into the close amid Fed hints it'll start tapering bond buys this year. Nvidia and Robinhood led earnings late.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.