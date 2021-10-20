U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,506.50
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,290.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,379.75
    -18.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,269.20
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    -0.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.60
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    +0.06 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5150
    +0.1550 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,962.85
    +1,618.75 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.00
    +17.65 (+1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

MPC Container Ships ASA secures new financing facility, agrees on sale of six vessels and provides update on charter fixtures

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Container Ships ASA ("MPCC" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the following measures that will increase the Company's balance sheet flexibility in order to execute on the Group's plan to commence returning capital to investors. These changes are consistent with the Company's guidance in previous quarters:

  • New bank facility of USD 180 million with HCOB at LIBOR + 335 bps

  • More than 30 unencumbered vessels post-closing

  • Sale of six vessels between 1,000 and 1,500 TEU agreed for in total USD 135 million

  • Seven additional multi-year charter fixtures concluded in historically strong charter market

  • EBITDA backlog from 1 July 2021 onwards currently above USD 700 million

New credit facility

The Company has agreed a USD 180 million five-year senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") with Hamburg Commercial Bank ("HCOB") at attractive terms. The Facility consists of a USD 130 million term loan and a revolving credit facility of USD 50 million.

Constantin Baack, Chief Executive Officer of MPC Container Ships ASA commented: "We have executed on various measures in order to become a low leverage and high dividend paying stock. The new financing with HCOB constitutes another important step of optimizing the balance sheet structure, reducing our cost of debt and extending debt maturities into 2026. In addition, it creates high flexibility and optionality based on more than 30 unencumbered vessels following the refinancing. We appreciate the agility, professionalism and support by HCOB in arranging the Facility, which puts MPCC in a unique position to fulfil corporate goals."

Sale of vessels

In order to optimize the fleet composition take advantage of historically high container ship asset prices, the Group has agreed to sell six smaller vessels with an average size of 1,200 TEU for a total of USD 135 million, which implies a significant premium to the current MPCC share price. MPCC's total fleet will consist of 68 vessels once the six vessels have been handed over to their new owners.

During Q4 2021, the Company intends to use the Facility, together with parts of the proceeds from the agreed vessel sales to refinance the existing DNB acquisition financing, as well as the outstanding USD 204 million bond financing. As a consequence, the previous acquisition financing with DNB and the outstanding senior secured bonds will be repaid in full and a significant number of vessels owned by the Company will subsequently be unencumbered.

Well positioned to return capital to shareholders

"Following our strategy of prudent and rational capital allocation, these measures are important steps for MPCC to transition from a growth phase to a very strong value proposition of significant cash generation, good earnings visibility with strong dividend capacity and a low risk profile. We are very pleased that the Company is now well positioned to return capital to its shareholders", CEO Constantin Baack added.

Subsequent to the Q2 reporting on 19 August, the Company has fixed an additional seven vessels with long periods and attractive rates. The EBITDA backlog has subsequently increased to above USD 700 million, demonstrating a continuously strong charter market.

Once executed, the new financing structure of the Group will allow for high flexibility in capital allocation and a solid foundation for implementing a sustainable dividend policy. Following the sequencing of repayment and successful handover of the sold vessels in Q4 2021, the Company expects to enter a new era of returning capital to shareholders as of Q1 2022 by distributing up to 75% of net profit by way of dividends and/or share buybacks.

Important notice

This press release does not constitute a notice of voluntary early redemption for the outstanding bonds, which will be issued in accordance with the terms of the outstanding bonds.

For further details on the Facility, vessel sales and for an operational update on the Company please refer to the attached presentation. An investor call will be hosted on Wednesday 20 October at 10:00 CEST. Please see below for call-in details. The Facility is subject to customary conditions for documentation and is expected to be completed by the end of October 2021.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Andreas Nguyen, Investor Relations at MPC Container Ships ASA, on 20 October 2021 at 07:00 CEST.

Investor call and webcast:

The Company will host a webcast for the investor call commencing on Wednesday 20 October 2021 at 10:00 hours CEST. The presentation will be made available on the Company's webpage (https://www.mpc-container.com/investors-and-media/press-releases/). There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

The event is being streamed. It is recommended that you listen via your computer speakers. Please note that for optimal viewing, it is recommended not to use VPN, but instead to connect directly to the internet. Please disable pop-up blockers in order to view the content in its entirety.

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/he4xmzxc

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the earnings call using the below dial-in information:

Norwegian LocalCall Dial-In (Oslo): +47 23 96 02 64

US LocalCall Dial-In (New York): +1 (631) 510-7495

International/Toll Attendee Dial-In: +44 (0) 2071 928000

Conference ID: 2055597

Further information and contact:

For further information, please contact ir@mpc-container.com.

About MPC Container Ships ASA:

MPC Container Ships ASA (ticker code "MPCC") is a leading container tonnage provider with a focus on the feeder segment below 5,000 TEU. Its main activity is to own and operate a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The Company is registered and has its business office in Oslo, Norway. For more information, please see our website: www.mpc-container.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This announcement includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business, the markets in which it operates and its restructuring efforts. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's regulatory filings and periodical reporting. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-container-ships-asa/r/mpc-container-ships-asa-secures-new-financing-facility--agrees-on-sale-of-six-vessels-and-provides-u,c3434592

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17513/3434592/b80e2fa3c8567eab.pdf

211020 Investor Presentation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-container-ships-asa-secures-new-financing-facility-agrees-on-sale-of-six-vessels-and-provides-update-on-charter-fixtures-301404249.html

SOURCE MPC Container Ships ASA

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

  • ASML edges past analyst estimate for Q3 profit amid chip shortage

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip makers, posted slightly better-than-expected quarterly net income of 1.74 billion euros ($2 billion) on Wednesday, amid strong demand for its products and a global semiconductor shortage. Analysts had forecast a net income of 1.6 billion euros for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, according to Refinitiv data. In the third quarter of 2020, ASML had reported a net income of 1.1 billion euros on revenue of 3.96 billion euros.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • United Airlines climbs on earnings

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferré covers the airline as it annouces its Q3 2021 results.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • Netflix rides 'Squid Game' success in earnings

    Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners, talks why the streaming giant found success with the South Korean thriller series.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Democrats raise proposed IRS bank reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senior Democrats in Congress have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows to $10,000 a year, with exemptions for wage income, from an earlier proposal of $600 that drew criticism for being too intrusive. U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden on Tuesday said the new $10,000 Internal Revenue Service reporting threshold, to be included in Democrats' sweeping "reconciliation" social spending and tax hike legislation, was chosen after consultations with the U.S. Treasury because it is a level frequently used in other bank reporting requirements.

  • Is BlackBerry Stock A Buy? What Fundamentals, Fund Metrics, Chart Say

    Right now, short interest in BlackBerry stock — or total shares sold short on Wall Street — is no longer extreme.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 56% since peaking in February.

  • Bitcoin nears all-time high on heels of ETF excitement

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins Yahoo Finance to discuss&nbsp;

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Grace Period Enters Last Days; Sinic Defaults: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group investors remain in the dark about the property developer’s progress in negotiating stake sales to meet its looming debt obligations, as a grace period on some of its dollar notes enters its final days.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBe

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • Jack Ma’s Terrible Year Ends With Ant Group IPO Stuck in Limbo

    (Bloomberg) -- Days after China snuffed out the biggest initial public offering in history, Ant Group Co. gathered its investment bankers at a Hong Kong convention center overlooking Victoria Harbour. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emission