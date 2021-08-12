U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.00
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,396.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,995.00
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,248.60
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.09
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.50
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.55 (-3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3870
    -0.0310 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,370.98
    -842.68 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.07
    +0.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,201.97
    -18.17 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

MPC Energy Solutions commences construction of 26.55 MW solar PV plant in Colombia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) and Akuo Energy have commenced construction of Parque Solar Planeta Rica, a solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Colombia. The project is a joint venture with Akuo Energy, a leading French developer and operator of renewable energy projects.

"The start of the construction of the Planeta Rica project in Colombia is another important step forward for MPC Energy Solutions, executing on our significant project pipeline as outlined at the time of our IPO in January 2021. Our plan is to build up an operational portfolio as a leading independent power producer (IPP) with a highly diversified portfolio and attractive rates of return. We are highly dedicated to Latin America, and Colombia is a particularly attractive market, having the strongest growth rate for renewable energy in the region," said Martin Vogt, CEO at MPC Energy Solutions.

The total investment for erecting the Planeta Rica plant is approximately USD 24 million. MPCES and Akuo Energy are the equity sponsors whereby the debt financing is provided by Bancolombia. Financial close was achieved in early August. Bancolombia is the largest commercial bank in Colombia and one of the largest in Latin America as well as a leader in directing capital towards environmentally sustainable investments accross the region.

The project will sell all generated electricity under a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to a leading regional utility with AAA (col) credit rating by Fitch Ratings. Planeta Rica is the second Colombian project with a signed PPA within MPCES's portfolio. The Los Girasoles solar PV project was the first project that signed a PPA earlier this year. The commercialization of energy of both projects is fully aligned with the company's strategy to support the private sector and corporate clients with clean energy.

Energy production from the Planeta Rica project is expected to start in early Q3 2022. The Planeta Rica plant will have an installed capacity of 26.55 MWp, while delivering enough electricity to satisfy the energy needs of over 10,000 households in Colombia.

During the construction phase, the plant will employ over 200 people with a requirement for a proportion of those workers to be female. When the plant is commissioned, it will avoid the emission of over 4,000 tons of CO2 each year and provide a sustainable source of clean electricity.

Martin Vogt said: "We believe Colombia has the potential to be a leader in terms of moving towards a cleaner energy future and we have had a dedicated team in the country for several years. This OECD country is rich in sources of renewable energy and just like many other countries in Latin America, Colombia has ambitious targets for transition to renewable energy. We are excited to build and operate this project together with such a reputable and experienced partner as Akuo Energy. Planeta Rica is our first Colombian project to start construction demonstrating the successful start of implementation of our solar portfolio here. The Planeta Rica project will support the country's transition towards a low-carbon future and help boost its resilience. The increasing scale of our operations in Colombia also allows us to ensure that high-value skills learnt from the construction and operation of these cutting-edge facilities help to enhance the broader economic development of Colombia."

About MPC Energy Solutions
MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

Media contacts

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email: info@mpc-energysolutions.com

Norway
Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal
Corporate Communications AS
Phone: +47 415 08733
Email: jcs@corpcom.no

Americas
Perry Goldman
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 8643568
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com

United Kingdom
Charles Font
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38575478
Email: cfont@montiethco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-energy-solutions-n-v-/r/mpc-energy-solutions-commences-construction-of-26-55-mw-solar-pv-plant-in-colombia,c3395069

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/20542/3395069/a5960eea0abc2ce8.pdf

2021 08 12 Planeta Rica Press Release

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-energy-solutions-commences-construction-of-26-55-mw-solar-pv-plant-in-colombia-301354080.html

SOURCE MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Nio released earnings Wednesday. Here’s how to value its stock compared to Tesla, Ford and other rivals

    Nio may be a relatively small company. But investors are bullish on the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's prospects.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.