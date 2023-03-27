U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,024.25
    +23.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,609.00
    +175.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,945.75
    +55.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.70
    +15.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.03
    +0.77 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.40
    -12.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.74
    -0.87 (-3.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1700
    +0.4690 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,758.96
    +234.28 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.61
    -14.78 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

MPC Energy Solutions completes construction and connects 12.3 MW solar plant in Colombia

PR Newswire
·3 min read

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions (MPCES) has announced the completion of construction and grid connection for its Parque Solar Los Girasoles, a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Colombia, with an installed capacity of 12.3 MW. Parque Solar Los Girasoles is the third project in the Company's portfolio to commence operations this year, following Santa Rosa & Villa Sol in El Salvador, and Neol CHP in Puerto Rico, and the fourth operational plant overall.

MPC Energy Solutions is selling the generated power through a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Spectrum, a leading Colombian energy trading firm and electricity supplier. Parque Solar Los Girasoles is located in Colombia's region of Norte de Santander and will supply around 23 GWh of solar energy per year, helping avoid the emission of close to 100,000 tons of CO2 throughout its lifetime. The project is expected to generate an annual revenue of around USD 1.3 million during the PPA tenor.

"Parque Solar Los Girasoles is a significant milestone for Colombia's renewable energy targets, and a testament to our commitment to helping diversify the energy mix in the country and across Latin America", said Juan Esteban Hernández, Head of Project Development LATAM of MPC Energy Solutions. "We are excited to see our portfolio of operational projects grow and contribute to the region's energy resilience and next-generation infrastructure."

"We are proud to partner with a global sustainable energy provider to power up a solar PV plant in Colombia. The project will help the country make significant strides toward achieving its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050", said André Fraga, CEO at Spectrum. "Parque Solar Los Girasoles also plays a significant role in supporting Spectrum to become Colombia´s first 100% renewable energy supplier."

MPC Energy Solutions invested USD 11 million equity to develop and construct the project and intends to secure debt financing post commissioning. Colombian company Socolco S.A.S. acted as the engineering and construction (E&C) contractor, and key components, such as solar panels, were supplied by TRINA and inverters by Huawei, were procured by MPCES directly.

MPCES Capital Markets Day Webcast

MPC Energy Solutions is hosting a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, 29 March, where the senior management will provide a deep insight into MPCES' strategy, the operational progress, share updated financial guidance and speak about the regional market, financing environment and the company's future funding plans. The webcast will be held from 1 pm (CET) to 3 pm (CET).

Details on the agenda as well as the registration link to the Webcast is available here: https://www.mpc-energysolutions.com/company/capital-markets-day

About MPC Energy Solutions
MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind farms, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

Media contacts

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email: ir@mpc-energysolutions.com

Norway

Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal
Corporate Communications AS
Phone: +47 415 08733
Email: jcs@corpcom.no

United Kingdom
Judith Ugwumadu
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 7774 985705
Email: jugwumadu@montiethco.com

Americas
Perry Goldman
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 8643568
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/mpc-energy-solutions-n-v-/i/mpces-los-girasoles,c3160061

MPCES Los Girasoles

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mpc-energy-solutions-completes-construction-and-connects-12-3-mw-solar-plant-in-colombia-301781744.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • J.P. Morgan Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2023

    In the investing world, the art of “stock picking” is crucial for success; investors must choose the right stocks to invest in to achieve strong returns. Therefore, when Wall Street experts label a stock as a ‘Top Pick,’ it’s a significant indication that the stock has great potential, and investors should take note. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up the details on two stocks that have recently gotten ‘Top Pick’ designation from the analysts at banking giant J.P. Morgan. So, let’s div

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Children's Place recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • First Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on Lender

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank which was seized by regulators following a run on the lender.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateThe Raleigh, North Carolina-based bank entered into a purchase and assumption agreement for all deposits and loans of SV

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Silicon Valley Bank Sale Close; Microsoft, Tesla Near Buy Points

    Dow Jones futures rose slightly Sunday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. Headlines have been relatively modest so far this weekend, though a deal may be close for FDIC-controlled Silicon Valley Bank. A stock market rally attempt is ongoing, but the indexes have been volatile while breadth has been narrow.

  • I'm Buying Doug Kass' Case for Schwab

    Real Money writer Doug Kass made mention this week a few times that he is building up a position in Charles Schwab Corporation . The stock has dropped some 30% since the implosion earlier this month in Silicon Valley Bank . Insiders have purchased over $6 million shares in aggregate since SVB's debacle.

  • Saudi National Bank Chairman Resigns After Credit Suisse Comment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateAmmar Al Khudairy, the chairman of Credit Suisse Group AG’s largest shareholder whose comments recently helped spark a slump in the Swiss lender’s shares, has resigned. He will be replaced by Saudi National Bank Chief Executive Officer Saeed Moha

  • Panic Around Deutsche Bank Being The 'Next Credit Suisse' Spreads

    The fall of 167-year-old Credit Suisse , which UBS committed to acquire on March 19, has thrown the European banking world in crisis. Shares of Stoxx Europe 600, which is made up of the 600 biggest banks in Europe, are down 4% from a month ago while German giant Deutsche Bank 's stock has been falling for three consecutive days. Over the last few years, Deutsche Bank in particular has been through a lot of tumult.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • A $300,000 Annuity Will Pay You This Much Monthly

    When you need another stream of income for retirement, you might consider an annuity. You purchase the annuity from an insurance company and receive payments back at a later date. Before buying an annuity, it's important to consider how much … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $300,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 'A serious problem': Big South Korean auto firms face heat as State Farm, Progressive now refuse to cover certain models — here’s why these cars are too risky to insure

    This is a TikTok challenge you don’t want to get behind.

  • Feds may throw struggling First Republic Bank a lifeline by expanding emergency lending program

    Federal authorities are reportedly considering an expansion of the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program to help banks like First Republic Bank shore up their balance sheet.

  • First Citizens agrees to buy Silicon Valley Bank

    The FDIC said in separate statement it has received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares stock with a potential value of up to $500 million as part of the deal. First Citizens said the transaction was structured to preserve its solid financial position and the combined company remains resilient with a diverse loan portfolio and deposit base. Under the deal, unit First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will assume SVB assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion.

  • The Stock Market Hopes the Worst Is Over. Experience Says It’s Not.

    Never underestimate the stock market’s ability to prioritize hope over experience. Hope would suggest that everything will work out fine: The banking panic that began with Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse is just a blip; the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point interest-rate hike, despite the turmoil in the financial system, is sound monetary policy; and the bounce that began in October really was the start of a new bull market. As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged on Wednesday, the latest one is sure to slow the economy.

  • Bond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed View

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors are piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner amid a growing dissonance between how markets and the Federal Reserve see the outlook for the economy.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateThe gap is particularly evident in the yield curve — a closely wa

  • First Citizens Acquires Much of Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    First Citizens Bancshares is buying big pieces of Silicon Valley Bank more than two weeks after the lender’s collapse sent tremors through the banking system.

  • First Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- First Citizens BancShares Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Silicon Valley Bank after its collapse earlier this month, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateFirst Citizens could reach a deal as soon as Sunday to acquire Silicon Valley

  • Crocs, United Airlines, and 18 Other Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    It’s a good bet that stocks with the greatest sensitivity to liquidity will be outstanding performers during the next bull market.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewPutin Ups the Ante With Nukes in BelarusGreenland Solves the Daylight Saving Time DebateAramco agreed to start construction on the complex in Liaoning

  • Elon Musk Dares What No One Else Would

    This is the case when he was fined $20 million in September 2018 and lost the title of Chairman of the Board of Tesla after tweeting that he was going to take the electric vehicle manufacturer private. Despite the fact that Musk paid dearly for his non-compliance with this rule, the billionaire has not stopped mocking the SEC or engaging in a new showdown with the federal agency. This is what Musk is like.