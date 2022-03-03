U.S. markets open in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.25
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,819.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,194.50
    -44.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,054.30
    -1.80 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.12
    +4.52 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    25.47
    +0.28 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1096
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.62
    -2.70 (-8.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6650
    +0.1450 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,421.07
    -730.46 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    975.38
    -22.15 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.97
    +14.41 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     

MPC Energy Solutions releases its 2021 preliminary unaudited financial statements and year-end project update, demonstrating a growing presence in its key markets in Latin America and the Caribbean

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MPCES.OL

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "2021 was an eventful year for MPC Energy Solutions. We made significant progress and expanded our broad portfolio of renewable energy assets in Latin America and the Caribbean. And now, in Q1 2022, we are reaching another important milestone, as our first projects become operational and start generating revenue," said CEO of MPC Energy Solutions Martin Vogt.

With the renowned German investment manager MPC Capital as its sponsor and largest shareholder, MPC Energy Solutions is driving the transition to renewable energy with focus on Latin America and the Caribbean – regions that are at the forefront of renewable energy ambitions. The market opportunity is estimated at more than 45 GW in wind and solar alone by 2030 with a growth rate of 14.3%. MPC Energy Solutions has a dedicated and experienced team on the ground, with projects in seven countries to bring clean and affordable energy to developing markets.

"Latin America and the Caribbean are among the most attractive geographies for solar and wind power, and at the same time governments are highly focused on the transition to renewable energy. We are proud to be a key partner for these countries in a region where the consequences of climate change are more severe than in many other places on the planet," said Martin Vogt.

Among the Company's main achievements during its first year after the IPO was the construction start of four different projects in Colombia, El Salvador, and on the island of St. Kitts and Nevis. MPC Energy Solutions also signed contracts for the acquisition of two assets in Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively, and established strategic partnership with US-based C&I focused developer Enernet Global as well as with Swiss-based energy storage solutions company Leclanché SA.

"With the completed acquisition in Mexico, our company has reached an important milestone earlier this year. We are starting to generate revenues and returns on the investments we made. Our project portfolio is diversified and of excellent quality, with average EBITDA margins expected to exceed 75%. The region and its growth potential is attractive for us and our shareholders," said Vogt.

Attached to this press release and ahead of its annual report which will be released on 20 April 2022, MPC Energy Solutions publishes its preliminary and unaudited financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021 this morning. The financial performance in 2021 is in line with management's expectations, in a year focused on ramping up the organization, progressing project development, and making first investments. The company did not generate revenues in its first full year of operations yet, and ended 2021 with a negative operating income (EBIT) of USD 3.1 million and a net loss of USD 2.8 million. Total assets amounted to USD 83.9 million. "We are well financed to be able to deliver on our advanced portfolio. We have no long-term financial debt, and at the end of 2021, we had a cash position of USD 56.8 million," mentioned Vogt.

Webcast

A conference call and simultaneous webcast for the investment community will be held at 9:00 am CET. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation, and a recording and written transcript of the webcast will be published on the Company's website afterwards.

From today 09:00 am CET the Project Update presentation to be reviewed during the conference call and webcast will be available on our website: https://www.mpc-energysolutions.com/investor-relations/news-publications.

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xp25s9w3

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the webcast using the below dial-in information:

  • Norway LocalCall Dial-In: +47 2396 0264

  • USA LocalCall Dial-In: +1 631 5107 495

  • UK LocalCall Dial-In: +44 3333 009396

  • International/Toll Dial-In: +44 2071 928000

Conference ID: 7698051

For further information, please contact ir@mpc-energysolutions.com.

About MPC Energy Solutions

MPC Energy Solutions is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com


Media contacts

MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Investor Relations & Public Relations
Email: info@mpc-energysolutions.com

Norway

Jo Christian Lund-Steigedal
Corporate Communications AS
Phone: +47 415 08733
Email: jcs@corpcom.no

Americas
Perry Goldman
Montieth & Company
Phone: +1 (646) 8643568
Email: pgoldman@montiethco.com

United Kingdom
Andrew Berridge
Montieth & Company
Phone: +44 020 38575478
Email: aberridge@montiethco.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mpc-energy-solutions-n-v-/r/mpc-energy-solutions-releases-its-2021-preliminary-unaudited-financial-statements-and-year-end-proje,c3517640

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20542/3517640/1543447.pdf

MPCES_Preliminary and Unaudited FS 2021

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpc-energy-solutions-releases-its-2021-preliminary-unaudited-financial-statements-and-year-end-project-update-demonstrating-a-growing-presence-in-its-key-markets-in-latin-america-and-the-caribbean-301494776.html

SOURCE MPC Energy Solutions N.V.

Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Snowflake Stock Is Tumbling on a Disappointing Forecast. The CEO Has an Explanation.

    The data-software firm projected fiscal 2023 results that were below Wall Street’s estimates. CEO Frank Slootman explains why.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubResignati

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says

    Startling new claims in Russia's war on Ukraine by the head of Ukraine's defense intelligence agency.

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Sanctioning Russia is a masterstroke that will cement the dollar’s dominant role in world affairs

    Why Russia can't access its stockpile of money, and why freezing the ruble will also give China second thoughts about its own territorial and economic ambitions

  • C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and welcome to C3 AI's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended January 31, '22. My name is Paul Phillips, and I'm the vice president of investor relations. With me on the call today is Tom Siebel, chairman and chief executive officer.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.