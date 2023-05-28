MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 55%, while individual investors hold 28%

Key Insights

MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 58% ownership

Institutional ownership in MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital is 17%

If you want to know who really controls MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (ETR:MPCK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 55% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 28% of the company's stockholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital. Our data shows that MPC Münchmeyer Petersen & Co. GmbH is the largest shareholder with 47% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 11% and 8.0% of the stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 55%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Be aware that MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is concerning...

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

