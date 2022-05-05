U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,183.43
    -116.74 (-2.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,342.57
    -718.49 (-2.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,451.90
    -512.95 (-3.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.51
    -53.42 (-2.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.33
    +1.52 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    +17.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.36 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.1270 (+4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2367
    -0.0269 (-2.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1790
    +1.0050 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,354.89
    -468.66 (-1.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.29
    -30.82 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.95
    +60.50 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

MPE Partners Announces the Recapitalization of Hi-Tech Industries

·2 min read

CLEVELAND and BOSTON , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") announced today the recapitalization of Hi-Tech Industries ("Hi-Tech" or the "Company"), a leading provider of consumable vehicle detailing and reconditioning products to the professional and do-it-yourself markets. Hi-Tech offers a comprehensive line of innovative and high-quality car care accessories, appearance liquids, and specialty aerosols across its portfolio of proprietary brands.

MPE Partners Logo
MPE Partners Logo

MPE acquired Hi-Tech from NiTEO Products, a leading company in the automotive chemical, appearance, and air care space owned by Highlander Partners, L.P. Hi-Tech's operations will remain unchanged and continue to be conducted from its two facilities in Farmington, MI, and Southfield, MI, where all blending, light assembly, and distribution takes place. MPE's investment returns Hi-Tech to a standalone platform and positions the Company for accelerated growth in the large and expanding automotive aftermarket, including professional detailing and automotive collision / body shop segments.

MPE partnered in the transaction with Nathan Iverson, Hi-Tech's Chief Executive Officer, who will continue to lead the business. Peter Taft, Partner at MPE, said, "With a history dating back more than 70 years, Hi-Tech has established itself as the partner of choice for distributors and end-users in these markets." Constantine Elefter, Principal at MPE, added, "We are excited to partner with Nathan and the rest of the Hi-Tech team and look forward to further growth at the Company through both organic and inorganic initiatives."

Nathan Iverson added, "We are thrilled to partner with MPE and look forward to leveraging MPE's financial and operational resources to enhance the next phase of Hi-Tech's growth. With the support of MPE, we will continue to expand our product offerings, add capabilities, and invest in our organization while providing best-in-class products and service to our customers."

Apogem Capital provided financing to support the transaction. Jones Day served as legal advisor to MPE.

About Hi-Tech
Headquartered in Farmington, MI, Hi-Tech is a leading provider of innovative car care accessories, appearance liquids, and specialty aerosols. With over 2,300 SKUs sold across eight highly-recognized brands, Hi-Tech is the preeminent one-stop solution in the detailing and reconditioning market. For more information, please visit www.htiusa.com.

About MPE Partners
MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with transaction values up to $250 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit www.mpepartners.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpe-partners-announces-the-recapitalization-of-hi-tech-industries-301540322.html

SOURCE MPE Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Fed: How stocks historically have responded to a 50 basis point rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Shopify Shares Hit Two-Year Low on Profit Miss, Softer Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. shares plunged to the lowest since April 2020 after it missed analysts’ profit estimates and announced the largest acquisition in its history, a $2.1 billion deal for delivery startup Deliverr Inc. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukra

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is “blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor’s favor to track the behavior of companies’ C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transacti

  • A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up

    Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.

  • Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

    There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.

  • Silicon Motion Technology Stock Soars After $3.8 Billion MaxLinear Deal

    Shares of Silicon Motion Technology soared more than 22% in premarket trading Thursday, after the Taiwan-based semiconductor company agreed to be acquired by MaxLinear in a $3.8 billion cash-and-stock deal. Under the terms of the deal, U.S. chip maker MaxLinear (ticker: MXL) will pay $93.54 in cash and 0.388 of its shares for each Silicon Motion American depositary share outstanding, valuing the ADS at $114.34. Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) stock jumped 22.2% to $99.14 Thursday.

  • Nikola stock rises after narrower-than-expected loss, revenue of nearly $2 million that was well-above forecasts

    Shares of Nikola Corp. rallied 1.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric vehicle company reported a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss and revenue of nearly $2 million that was well above expectations. The net loss widened to $79.15 million, or 37 cents a share, from $53.43 million, or 31 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of 21 cents beat the FactSet loss consensus of 25 cents. Revenue totaled $1.89 million, compa

  • Musk secures over $7 billion funding from investors including Larry Ellison

    Saudi Arabian investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who had initially opposed the buyout, also agreed to roll his $1.89 billion stake into the deal rather than cashing out, the filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1418091/000110465922056055/tm2214608-1_sc13da.htm showed. The move comes as Musk's margin loan was reduced to $6.25 billion from $12.5 billion announced earlier, according to the filing. Musk's $21 billion financing commitment was also revised to $27.25 billion.

  • Down 70%, PayPal Is Now a Value Stock

    Long-term growth investors are probably looking at the current state of the stock market with mixed emotions. One company caught up in the sell-off, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), has seen its stock price sink 70% from all-time highs set last summer. The company has faced some growing pains in regards to challenges related to the end of its partnership with eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY), but its long-term commercial prospects remain largely unaffected.

  • This Canadian Oil Powerhouse Just Tripled Its Dividend, and There's Even Better News

    Cenovus Energy is ramping up its returns to shareholders -- the dividend increase is just the beginning

  • Selling Amazon Stock? I'm Buying

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) first-quarter earnings release prompted some investors to abandon ship. On the day following the release, the company's stock price declined by over 14%. Investors in Amazon -- which is still showing signs of growth, albeit slower than in the past -- are likely wondering if the ship is still sailing along or is it starting to take on water?

  • SoFi Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    In less than a week, fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is expected to report its Q1 earnings. And would you like to know beforehand what should investors expect SoFi will say? Then you're in luck. Turns out, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev has some thoughts on that score. Writing in a pre-earnings note, Dolev starts out by noting that SoFi has guided investors to expect that it will report sales of $1.47 billion over the course of this year. Working off that number, most analysts estimate tha

  • Jack Ma 'Arrest' and SEC's DiDi Investigation Whack China Tech Stocks

    The Hong Kong market saw heavy selling here on Wednesday in Chinese tech names such as Alibaba Group Holding ( and HK:9988), which dropped 3.7% on the day. Investors also were spooked by ride-hailing operator DiDi Global , which mentioned in its annual report that it is being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its disastrous initial public offering last June. Hong Kong was closed just for Monday.

  • These 2 Stock Movers Are Dividing the Market

    Wall Street had a celebration on Wednesday, but it wasn't clear how much more momentum the latest move from the Federal Reserve would bring to the stock market. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 29 points to 4,267, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had fallen 116 points to 13,415. Part of the problem stock market investors face is that the news from various companies looks much different depending on the sector and the quality of financial results.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Plunged 35% Last Month

    Anyone investing in the electric vehicle (EV) sector has to expect volatility. ChargePoint stock is down nearly 30% year to date, and April was a big part of that decline. ChargePoint had one newsworthy item that may have contributed to the overall market pessimism for the stock in April.

  • Shopify Earnings 'Worse Than Feared' Amid Deliverr Acquisition For $2.1 Billion

    Shopify plunged as Q1 earnings and revenue missed estimates and the company announced the acquisition of fulfillment operator Deliverr for $2.1 billion.