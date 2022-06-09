U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,089.33
    -26.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,773.69
    -137.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,978.96
    -107.32 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,872.31
    -18.70 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.78
    -0.33 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.29 (-1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0645
    -0.0073 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2519
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1580
    -0.0740 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,320.66
    -60.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.50
    +2.02 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Mphasis accelerates the world-leading Quantum Computing Ecosystem in partnership with the University of Calgary and the Government of Alberta

·6 min read

~ The Quantum Lab is set to accelerate the development of quantum skills in the city to enable job creation

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis, (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today joined the Government of Alberta and the University of Calgary to announce the launch of the world-leading Quantum City - Canada. Quantum city will further establish Alberta as a leading technology hub and will accelerate the development of the quantum ecosystem in Calgary.

Mphasis (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis)
Mphasis (PRNewsfoto/Mphasis)

The partnership aims to utilize the synergy between academia, industry, and government to put the process of ideation to market at the forefront. This will include assessment, consulting, and joint development of quantum computing solutions along with exploring possible industry solutions in the areas of machine learning, optimization, simulation, and cryptography, among others. Additionally, to enable capability building in next-gen technologies, joint design, and development of an industry-focused quantum computing curriculum and leveraging Mphasis' TalentNEXT training framework at the University of Calgary will help build an industry-ready workforce to operationalize the development and delivery of quantum solutions for real-world problems.

Further, Mphasis will help with Go-To-Market activities through its sales, partner, and analyst channels for commercialization and adoption of Quantum computing solutions by the public and private sectors developed under this partnership. Mphasis has built a host of industry-focused IPs in areas including AI and Quantum computing and will extend those to the University of Calgary to jumpstart innovation and ideation. The collaboration will also accelerate the university's innovation ecosystem to build a quantum start-up incubation center.

Quantum City will cultivate a national network of researchers, spur economic, technological, and infrastructural development, and act as a focal point for attracting talent through high-quality mentoring, training, and skills development in the country. The center will focus on developing cutting-edge solutions, collaborations, and skills-building initiatives in crucial areas of research such as Health, Energy, Environment, Agriculture & Food, Clean Tech, Oil & Gas, Social Sciences, Space, Finance, Logistics, and Transportation, etc.

"Alberta's tech sector is one of the fastest growing in the world, and that is thanks to the ingenuity, know-how, and hard work of Alberta's innovators and job creators. With this new support, the University of Calgary and its partners will play a key role in making Alberta a world-renowned technology and innovation hub – diversifying our economy today to create more jobs tomorrow," said the Honorable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, Canada.

The partnership in quantum computing will foster economic growth and job creation in the region. Our aim is to leverage the Engineering DNA, to help advance the adoption of digital technologies and talent for the future Mphasis seeks to strengthen and contribute to Alberta's quantum computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence ecosystems. Our aim is to help organizations harness the power of rapidly advancing digital technologies to gain competitive advantage and advance their business strategies," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

The collaboration between Mphasis and the University of Calgary will also focus on hosting quantum consulting workshops for use case identification, assessment, and infrastructure requirements. In addition, Mphasis will identify several industry partners and prospective clients for the commercialization of jointly developed quantum solutions.

"Quantum City is a leading example of how world-class talent, investment, and advanced technology are coming into Calgary. Calgary's economy will grow and diversify as a result of the technologies developed through Quantum City. The University of Calgary will offer deep research expertise that can bring innovations to life and will reap immense benefits for people and societies. UCalgary is excited to be partnering with Mphasis and the Government of Alberta to leapfrog towards the future of innovation," said Ed McCauley, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Calgary.

"Our collaboration with the University of Calgary and Govt. of Alberta will enable us to tap into quantum computing's enormous potential, allowing us to create cutting-edge capabilities and talents for the future. The opening of our center illustrates our commitment to bringing the most creative, game-changing solutions to market and to investing in skills early on, to stay ahead of the curve. With the world on the verge of a new age of computing, Quantum Computers will soon be able to tackle issues that were previously unsolvable by traditional computers. Building a unified quantum computing business demands a concerted effort to grow the ecosystem across industries, which is what our partnership aims to do. The Quantum Computing Centre is another example of our dedication to fostering open innovation ecosystems to address the big problems of our time," said Rohit Jayachandran, Senior Vice President and Head Strategic Accounts, Mphasis.

The center will work in alignment with the goals of the government and harness the computational technology for traffic management, vehicle routing, financial services portfolio, and social network analysis. The confluence of machine learning and quantum simulation & modeling will be utilized for supply chain demand prediction, anomaly detection, drug development, human mobility modeling, cybersecurity, and climate modeling.

Mphasis is at the forefront of leveraging the power of quantum computing in solving complex business problems in areas such as machine learning, optimization, and simulation problems. As a pioneer in delivering AI/ML solutions, Mphasis foresee quantum computing as a major driver in solving clients' business problems. Mphasis EON (Energy Optimized Network) quantum computing framework is a patent-pending framework that overcomes the limitations of quantum computing systems not being able to work on varied input datasets. It consists of Quantum assisted Machine Learning, Quantum Circuit and Deep neural network layers.

About Mphasis
Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in a Driverless Car" for global enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer-centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and it is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive computing to provide a hyper-personalized (C=X2C2TM=1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. (BSE: 526299NSE: MPHASIS)

About the University of Calgary
Founded in 1966, the University of Calgary is a broad-based research university with several campuses in Calgary and the surrounding area. It is one of the highest-ranked universities in North America. About 35,000 students experience an innovative learning environment here, made rich by research and hands-on experiences. For more information, visit ucalgary.ca. Stay up to date with UCalgary's news headlines on Twitter @UCalgary. For access to news releases, details on faculties, and experts, go to our media center at ucalgary.ca/newsroom.

SOURCE Mphasis

Recommended Stories

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Snowflake Looks Capable of Producing a Trading Bounce

    In his first Executive Decision segment of Wednesday's "Mad Money" program from the West Coast, host Jim Cramer spoke with Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO of Snowflake Inc. , a data analytics company that dipped 15% when it last reported earnings, which included a murky forecast. This new model of data processing has allowed drug companies to reduce drug development from 12 years to just nine years, Slootman said, That's because data processes now can be run concurrently and data can more easily be shared among the many partners with which drug companies typically work.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Putin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban

    The United States introduced its embargo on Russian imports in March just days after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine, while the European Union agreed last month in principle to gradually cut 90% of its oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. Putin said the West will not be able to completely stop using Russian energy resources over next few years.

  • European Gas Jumps as Fire in US Compounds Russia Supply Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s natural gas prices jumped after a fire at a large export terminal in the US wiped out deliveries to a market that’s on high alert over tight Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic,’ putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Atkore Makes an Upside Breakout and Pullback

    Atkore Inc manufactures and supplies metal products and electrical raceway solutions. It is definitely not a household name but the charts and indicators show promise. In this daily bar chart of ATKR, below, we can see that prices traded sideways from November between the $90 area on the downside and around the $115 area on the upside.

  • Oil prices have jumped. Yet these three energy ETFs remain a relative bargain. Can you cash in?

    Energy ETFs are still priced very low compared to expected earnings, creating a cushion for investors.

  • Fuel Demand Destruction Is Happening at Most Expensive US Spots

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline demand destruction is happening in parts of the US that are seeing the highest prices at the pump. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesMusk Twitter Bid Counts Secretive $5 Billion Fund Among BackersHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces Reckoning“In terms of demand destruction...we’re

  • DRILL RESULTS EXTEND THE SPARK LITHIUM DEPOSIT STRIKE LENGTH BY 80 METRES TO THE WEST AND DISCOVERS A NEW MINERALIZED ZONE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • How Oatly Lost Its Hold on the Oat-Milk Market

    Oat-milk took the dairy aisle by storm after Swedish brand Oatly overhauled its marketing. But Oatly has struggled to keep up with production as demand grows – leaving room for rivals to take market share. Illustration: Reshad Malekzai

  • Pipelines unclogged, but Canadian crude now faces U.S. Gulf Coast glut

    After long being deeply discounted for years because of a lack of pipelines, Canadian heavy crude is finally trading like a "North American" grade, moving in tandem with U.S. sour crudes sold on the Gulf Coast after Enbridge Inc expanded its Line 3 pipeline late last year. Unfortunately for Canadian producers, the Gulf is awash in sour crude thanks to Washington's largest-ever release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) that will amount to 180 million barrels over a six-month period, in an attempt to tame high fuel prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Millions of barrels of sour crude are flooding the market from storage caverns in Louisiana and Texas.

  • China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share

    Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme and Honor accounted for 42% of Russia's smartphone sales in May 2022, according to data from mobile network MTS shared with Reuters, - up from 28% during the same month last year. South Korea's Samsung lost its spot as the market leader, with 14% of devices sold versus 28% last year, and Apple's share dropped to 9% from 12%.

  • As Gas Prices Near $5 a Gallon, Record Fuel Costs Upend Businesses, U.S. Economy

    As gasoline prices approach a record average of $5 a gallon, fuel costs are rippling through almost every corner of business and beginning to alter consumer behavior.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • Why Chevron, Devon Energy, and Marathon Oil Stocks Exploded in May

    Higher oil prices, huge cash flows, and big dividends kept investor interest in these oil stocks high.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,