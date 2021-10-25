Mphasis Stelligent CloudEndure to Offer Disaster Recovery Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced it is leveraging CloudEndure Disaster Recovery, an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) company, to offer Cloud Disaster Recovery .

"CloudEndure Disaster Recovery will increase reliability at a time when our clients depend on us most."

Mphasis Stelligent utilizes CloudEndure Disaster Recovery to leverage block-level continuous replication, as well as highly automated machine conversion and orchestration to ensure enterprise-grade recovery while reducing traditional disaster recovery expenses.

A part of the company's broader suite of business continuity services, Mphasis Stelligent's Cloud Disaster Recovery service is designed to help companies envision and implement a disaster recovery plan supported by cloud-based infrastructure.

The service begins with Mphasis Stelligent experts guiding clients through an IT Disaster Recovery Workshop to identify their business, technical, and security requirements. Once completed, Mphasis Stelligent designs and implements a disaster recovery proof-of-concept environment for up to 100 machines and performs testing against the Proof of Concept (POC) to ensure that specific recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives are met. Finally, Mphasis Stelligent provides failover and failback documentation and technical team training on the disaster recovery tools to help clients maximize adoption throughout the organization.

"Mphasis continues to innovate for customers. Cloud recovery is the crux of having dependable systems," said Nitin Rakesh, CEO at Mphasis. "CloudEndure Disaster Recovery will reduce downtime and protect against data loss, plus simplify implementation and increase reliability at a time when our clients depend on us most to ensure there is little disruption."

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) applies next-generation technology to help enterprises transform businesses globally. Customer centricity is foundational to Mphasis and is reflected in the Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive to provide hyper-personalized (C= X2C2 TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

