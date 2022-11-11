U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

MPO named as a 2022 technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Transportation Management System, 2022

·3 min read

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named MPO as a Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ for Transportation Management System, 2022.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Logo

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global Transportation Management System market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Transportation Management System vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

A transportation management system (TMS) is a software application designed to plan, execute, and optimize the transportation of goods. A TMS can help reduce the cost of shipping, improve customer service, and increase the efficiency of the supply chain. TMS functionalities to support operating performance to drive informed decision-making, increase customer service levels, minimize inventories and obsolescence, and reduce lead times. A TMS can provide many benefits to a company, including reducing transportation costs, improving customer service, and reducing the need for manual processes.

The increasing demand for TMS solutions and services is driven by the need to reduce transportation costs, improve customer service, and increase the efficiency of the supply chain. A TMS is typically comprised of three main components:

  1. A Transportation planning module: This module is used to create transportation plans.

  2. An Execution module: This module is used to execute the transportation plans.

  3. An Optimization module: This module is used to optimize transportation plans.

According to Kumar Anand, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "MPO's transportation management system enables organizations to streamline, optimize, and effortlessly link to a vast carrier network, allowing visibility and coordination across all transport modes on a single platform. The TMS platform also offers Order-Centric capabilities that help organizations with dynamic as well as actionable order-level visibility integrated with automation & smart business rules to accommodate all constraints & service level requirements." Kumar Anand adds, "MPO also seamlessly connects to a vast service provider and carrier network, providing visibility and collaboration across all transport modes and geographies. MPO's transportation management capabilities – also referred to as the 'TMS Plus' is a key component of their Multi Party Orchestration platform, allowing businesses to streamline and optimize logistics operations across multiple carriers, from order planning & execution to financial control & performance measurement."

According to Vijay Natarajan, VP Solutions at MPO, "We're proud to be recognized as leaders in the transportation management software space. Today's supply chain is no longer linear. As more organizations embrace the newfound complexity of multi-party ecosystems, multiple sales channels, across multiple modes, geographies, and so on, we're proud to offer a new, TMS+ approach that doesn't treat transportation in isolation but encompasses the wider picture of logistics and supply chain management. We're excited to continue helping shippers and logistics service providers not only meet these challenges but drive incredible business grow."

Additional Resources:

  • For more information about MPO visit here

  • Complimentary Download, "SPARK Matrix: Transportation Management System, 2022": Link

About MPO Software

MPO, a Kinaxis company, is a Multi-Party Orchestration platform that offers global visibility and execution control into all inventory, orders, and transportation across multiple parties in dynamic supply chain business networks. MPO also seamlessly connects to a vast service provider and carrier network, providing visibility, collaboration, and optimization across all transport modes and geographies. The MPO transportation management system offers analytics and reporting capability that offers organizations partner scorecards, predictive analytics, and financial performance. The platform also offers dynamic dashboarding that assists organizations in monitoring KPIs and sustainability metrics via real-time analytics on CO2 emissions for all orders. To learn more, visit https://www.mpo.com/

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory technologies. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts
Sophia Shats
VP Global Marketing
info@mpo-kinaxis.com

Riya Mehar
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mpo-named-as-a-2022-technology-leader-in-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-spark-matrix-for-transportation-management-system-2022-301675339.html

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

